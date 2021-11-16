Top real estate professionals from around the country are coming together today for the virtual November Connect Now to network, learn and grow. Here, we’re giving you a sneak peek of one of today’s sessions, ‘Knock Future 15: What Does the Demise of Zillow Offers Mean for Investment and Innovation in Real Estate?‘



Sean Black, co-founder and CEO of Knock, and Spencer Rascoff, co-founder of Zillow, Hotwire, dot.LA, Pacaso and Supernova will discuss where all the money, headlines and innovation go now.

Watch the clip above for a sneak peek at their session. They’ll dig into:

What does Zillow exiting iBuying mean for investing and innovation in the space?

What is the impact of the Zillow news to the consumer?

What happens next? What’s next on the horizon?

What do you think the real estate process looks like in 5-10 years?

Where does the future of tech live?

