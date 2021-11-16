Top real estate professionals from around the country are coming together today for the virtual November Connect Now to network, learn and grow. Here, we’re giving you a sneak peek of one of today’s sessions, ‘Knock Future 15: What Does the Demise of Zillow Offers Mean for Investment and Innovation in Real Estate?

Register for today’s Connect Now to watch their complete conversation — and more.

Sean Black, co-founder and CEO of Knock, and Spencer Rascoff, co-founder of Zillow, Hotwire, dot.LA, Pacaso and Supernova will discuss where all the money, headlines and innovation go now.

Watch the clip above for a sneak peek at their session. They’ll dig into:

  • What does Zillow exiting iBuying mean for investing and innovation in the space?
  • What is the impact of the Zillow news to the consumer?
  • What happens next? What’s next on the horizon?
  • What do you think the real estate process looks like in 5-10 years?
  • Where does the future of tech live?

And that’s just one session. Imagine how much you will learn if you watched them all while sharing and connecting with your peers? Check out the full agenda here, and register to join us. By the way, Brad Inman will kick off the day with top tech strategist Mike DelPrete to discuss how the industry will operate moving forward. You don’t want to miss it.

Can’t join us live for the whole day? Sign up anyway, and you’ll have access to the replays to watch at your convenience. 

P.S. Spencer Rascoff, Tracy Tutor, Ryan Schneider, Ryan Serhant, Mauricio Umansky, and thousands of your peers are joining us for Inman Connect New York in January. You should too. 

Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
