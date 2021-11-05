They say what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, right?  Not now. It comes to New York, and we build momentum for 2022 and beyond. For what, exactly? 

Heard loud and clear at #ICLV: Agents are now squarely (I believe always have been) the central part of real estate for consumers. The market has been tested, tried, bent — and all signs point to a much bigger role in consumer’s lives around homes, real estate investing and housing. Let’s embrace it — now.

Last week was our big return to our live event Inman Connect, after 18 months of virtual connection. There is just no describing the energy of our Inman Community, the brand representation across the industry, and the accessibility to real estate brain trust.

I was inspired by the time to connect, hug, talk, catch up, have dinner and drinks. If your light has been dimming, if you’ve been burned out in the insanity, if you’re looking for a wind to carry your sail, Inman Connect is it. 

A few things I’ve learned from speaking to our attendees and listening to speakers:

  • They are disciplined.
  • They are leaders who are open to new ideas and collaborating with new partners to add value to their services.
  • They apply their prior expertise and experience to new solutions in our industry.
  • They want to be involved in every step of the process, and they are not afraid to get their hands dirty.
  • They invest in themselves, don’t make excuses, and work hard for their clients.

This week was a big news week. But, we are just getting started. 

I can’t wait to see you in New York for Inman Connect Jan. 25-27. If you’re an Early Bird, register now for the best price for your #ICNY pass. You are the best and brightest in real estate–join us!

 

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Join thousands of your peers at ICNY in January to discover relationships that will change your business and your life.LEARN MORE×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription