They say what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, right? Not now. It comes to New York, and we build momentum for 2022 and beyond. For what, exactly?

Heard loud and clear at #ICLV: Agents are now squarely (I believe always have been) the central part of real estate for consumers. The market has been tested, tried, bent — and all signs point to a much bigger role in consumer’s lives around homes, real estate investing and housing. Let’s embrace it — now.

Last week was our big return to our live event Inman Connect, after 18 months of virtual connection. There is just no describing the energy of our Inman Community, the brand representation across the industry, and the accessibility to real estate brain trust.

I was inspired by the time to connect, hug, talk, catch up, have dinner and drinks. If your light has been dimming, if you’ve been burned out in the insanity, if you’re looking for a wind to carry your sail, Inman Connect is it.

A few things I’ve learned from speaking to our attendees and listening to speakers:

They are disciplined.

They are leaders who are open to new ideas and collaborating with new partners to add value to their services.

They apply their prior expertise and experience to new solutions in our industry.

This week was a big news week. But, we are just getting started.

