Marketing technology provider Curaytor has acquired Canadian real estate data company Fourwalls.

Curaytor made the announcement in an exclusive press release to Inman, saying its plan is to leverage Fourwalls data to augment the effectiveness of its digital marketing products.

Specifically, Curaytor co-founder and CEO Jimmy Mackin, said his company was attracted to Fourwalls’ “ability to understand, visualize, and extract value from [real estate data].”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Curaytor has long been assisting the real estate industry in tech-forward creative outreach, sales and marketing endeavors using video marketing, email, social media and website development. Curaytor earned the Inman Innovator Award for “Most Innovative” company in 2017.

A consistent flow of real-time market data is a powerful component to good marketing and lead generation, helping brokers make better decisions about geographic targeting, price ranges and consumer behavior for both immediate and long-term strategic business planning. Curaytor’s ability to tap into active datasets for different markets around the country should ultimately improve customers’ ROI on their marketing spends.

“Despite all the advancement in marketing technology, there’s been little to no intelligence applied to advance its effectiveness and connectivity with the recipient – the buyer or the seller,” said Mackin in the release. “This acquisition represents our continued commitment to bringing more effective solutions to the market that focus on helping our clients win more listings through innovative, creative marketing that attracts customers.”

In 2020, Curaytor and popular CRM Chime announced a direct integration of their products. The relationship integrates Chime’s solution with Curaytor’s targeted delivery of online media and content to listing prospects and clients.

Two executives from Fourwalls will take on key roles within Curaytor. Alnur Ismail, Fourwalls co-founder and CTO will become CTO and Jerome Carron, co-founder and CEO, will be named Curaytor’s Director of Data Strategy.

