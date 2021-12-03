Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.

1. Zillow cancels 400 Zillow Offers contracts due to closing restraints

Credit: Zillow and Canva Pro Photos

Hundreds of sellers awaiting new builds will have to sell their homes another way after Zillow canceled contracts for closings set for late 2022 through its defunct iBuyer, Zillow Offers.

2. ‘Is the Bible hate speech?’ NAR hate speech provision faces first big test

Credit: Canva Pro Photos

Realtor Brandon Huber is under fire for pulling his church’s support of a food bank during Pride Month. Now, the Missoula Organization of Realtors has to determine if it’s religious freedom or hate speech.

3. Sellers on the fence? 10 reasons they should list this holiday season

christmas tree in house

Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

‘Tis the season for selling! Here’s why your reluctant clients should make the leap into the market before the holidays are over.

4. ‘Highly uniform’ commissions designed to thwart competition: study

Fischer Twins on Unsplash (original imaged resized and cropped)

The Consumer Federation of America pushes for an end to the sharing of commissions between listing and buyer brokers to spur price competition.

5. Humor, connection, presence: How to upgrade your marketing in 2022

Canva

Statistics say that clients typically go with the first agent they meet — so how can you make sure you’re that agent? Well, it comes down to your marketing. Luxe marketer Tiffany McQuaid shares a few strategies that’ll help you stand out from your competition and get that deal in 2022.

