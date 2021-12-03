Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.
The Real Word is about to hit its 200th episode (next week!), and Inman has been there for the progressive journey that weekly proclaims: Word is up!
This week, sit back, and take a stroll through memory lane as we look back at some of our favorite Byron Lazine and Nicole White moments. To be clear, you won’t learn anything real estate-related here, but nonetheless, it’s a fun Friday watch.
