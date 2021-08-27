In this edition of The Real Word, Bryon and Nicole discuss how the eviction crisis is more “clickbait” than we may think, if HOA and condo boards is good for business and an MTV show that’s making a comeback.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

“Eviction crisis” is an overstatement. At least that’s what Inman contributor Andrew Syrios thinks. In an opinion piece, he explained that speculations of a “looming mass of evictions that will put millions out on the streets and sink the U.S. economy back into a deep recession” are overblown.

“We are not going through any eviction crisis,” Byron agreed. “There will be pent-up evictions, no question about that. There is also a need for rental housing as well as, you know, if homes hit the market for buyers. So, it’s not going to create some type of inventory glut.”

More this week: Could homeowner’s associations or condo boards be good for business? Inman contributor Anthony Askowitz, who explores hypothetical scenarios from the agent and broker perspective in his columns, discussed if running for an open seat a condominium or HOA board would help real estate agents with their careers.

“What are you trying to gain out of this? Listings? Or are you hoping buyers come to you?” Nicole said. “You’re not getting into this as a business-grower, in my opinion.” Byron and Nicole weighed the downsides and any potential benefits this move would bring.

Marketeer of the week

MTV “Cribs” is making a return. According to Inman, in a statement, MTV “called the original show a ‘pop culture phenomenon that revolutionized the celebrity home tour genre,’ and revealed that initial episodes would feature the homes of Olympian Ryan Lochte, comedian Kathy Griffin and homemaking guru Martha Stewart.”

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.