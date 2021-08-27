In this edition of The Real Word, Bryon and Nicole discuss how the eviction crisis is more “clickbait” than we may think, if HOA and condo boards is good for business and an MTV show that’s making a comeback.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

“Eviction crisis” is an overstatement. At least that’s what Inman contributor Andrew Syrios thinks. In an opinion piece, he explained that speculations of a “looming mass of evictions that will put millions out on the streets and sink the U.S. economy back into a deep recession” are overblown.

“We are not going through any eviction crisis,” Byron agreed. “There will be pent-up evictions, no question about that. There is also a need for rental housing as well as, you know, if homes hit the market for buyers. So, it’s not going to create some type of inventory glut.”

More this week: Could homeowner’s associations or condo boards be good for business? Inman contributor Anthony Askowitz, who explores hypothetical scenarios from the agent and broker perspective in his columns, discussed if running for an open seat a condominium or HOA board would help real estate agents with their careers.

“What are you trying to gain out of this? Listings? Or are you hoping buyers come to you?” Nicole said. “You’re not getting into this as a business-grower, in my opinion.” Byron and Nicole weighed the downsides and any potential benefits this move would bring.

Marketeer of the week

MTV “Cribs” is making a return. According to Inman, in a statement, MTV “called the original show a ‘pop culture phenomenon that revolutionized the celebrity home tour genre,’ and revealed that initial episodes would feature the homes of Olympian Ryan Lochte, comedian Kathy Griffin and homemaking guru Martha Stewart.”

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Get access to the latest news live from KW Mega Camp. Start your subscription today for just $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription