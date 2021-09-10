In this edition of The Real Word, Bryon Lazine and Nicole White discuss new trends like fence renovations, shifts in home preferences and agents like Ryan Serhant building their brand in the real estate industry.

Buyers are looking for homes farther from neighbors. As Realtor magazine reported, a Pew Research Center study revealed that since the pandemic, Americans’ living preferences have changed.

Instead of wanting smaller homes that are within walking distance of local amenities (which was the preferred option back in 2019), now, more Americans are opting for larger homes — even if that translates to a longer drive to retail stores and schools.

“I believe this survey is one of the more accurate surveys that we’ve seen,” Byron said. “I think it’s accurate from what we’re seeing with our buyers, and I do believe people want these larger homes … If they’ve got a family of four or five, they want that many bedrooms so they can have offices and private TV rooms and all that.”

More this week: Need to know if you should fully commit to installing a fence around your property? “Whether to keep newly adopted dogs safe or to increase privacy while making greater use of the backyard, the home renovation frenzy spurred by the pandemic has led many homeowners to put up a fence,” Realtor magazine reported. Byron and Nicole weighed in.

Marketeer of the week

“No one is just a real estate agent,” Ryan Serhant said, according to this Inman article that revealed the “master of marketing’s” five top tips for building a personal brand, growing your business and generating leads.

