In this edition of The Real Word, Bryon Lazine and Nicole White discuss if listing feedback actually matters, the surge of coworking spaces during COVID and the biggest listing cliches agents are guilty of using (and reusing).

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Does feedback from buyer’s agents matter anymore? Apparently, not so much, according to Teresa Boardman, who wrote an opinion piece about the topic for Inman. Buyers and their agents don’t owe sellers a rundown of their thoughts about the property or its pricing, she argued. In fact, seller’s agents will be better off just not expecting these comments at all.

On this episode of The Real Word Byron and Nicole go over how feedback can affect your chances of getting an offer as a buyer or make you look can bad as an agent.

“We take it the next step, where our listing coordinator will actually go and try to get this feedback from the buyer’s agent,” Byron said. “But … you’re getting the buyer’s agent’s feedback. You’re not really often getting the true feel from the buyer, and if they’re not interested — what does it really matter?”

More this week: As Realtor Magazine reported, coworking spaces are having a moment right now, especially as the delta variant is spurring some uncertainty about returns to the office. This flexible solution offers companies a way to recruit employees across the country, giving them dedicated spaces to work without the need to relocate. Byron and Nicole shared their thoughts on the trend.

Marketeer of the week

Are you guilty of using any overworn, overused and less-than-funny cliches in your listing copy? In its weekly Pulse survey, Inman asked readers to share some of the most commonly used cliches in real estate.

