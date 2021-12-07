MeetElise reported that the new funds will go toward hiring, product expansion and the company’s movement into adjacent verticals. In total, MeetElise has raised $32 million in funding.

Proptech artificial intelligence leasing software platform MeetElise has raised $23.5 million in a Series B round, the company announced on Thursday.

Tony Stoyanov | Credit: LinkedIn

The round was led by Navitas Capital and JLL Spark with participation from AvalonBay Communities, Equity Residential, Cushman and Wakefield, Moving Capital, DivcoWest, RMS Investment Group and other partners.

MeetElise reported that the new funds will go toward hiring, product expansion and the company’s movement into adjacent verticals. In total, MeetElise has raised $32 million in funding.

“MeetElise’s superior technology and measurable customer benefits have resulted in tremendous growth, establishing the company as the leading enterprise AI startup for commercial real estate,” Travis Putnam, co-founder and managing partner of Navitas Capital, said in a statement. “Starting with leasing in the multifamily segment, MeetElise has an exciting vision to bring the benefits of conversational AI and automation across the entire commercial real estate industry.”

Minna Song | Credit: LinkedIn

The proptech company was founded in 2017 by software engineers Minna Song (now CEO) and Tony Stoyanov (now chief technology officer). Today, it serves about 650,000 units throughout the U.S., working with small and medium businesses, as well as large property management companies like Greystar, Lincoln Property Company and Buzzuto Management. Elise, the company’s AI assistant, has made such strong inroads with renters, the company reports, that they’ve “even asked her out on dates or sent her gift cards for her hard work with helping them.”

The company also boasts that its sophisticated white-glove service through its AI tech is equal to that of a “high-quality leasing agent.” It allows prospective renters to move through the lead funnel and schedule unit tours without any human interaction. MeetElise has already started exploring other real estate verticals, and has now achieved 275 percent growth year over year.

“Our company mission is rooted in our passion for leaving the world substantially better than we found it,” Song said in a statement. “The housing industry needs more technology to solve problems like accessibility, experience and quality of housing. Automation is the only way to scale housing operations effectively.”

Email Lillian Dickerson

rentals
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Last call: ticket prices for ICNY go up at midnight. Thousands of real estate pros will be there. You won't want to miss it!Register now×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription