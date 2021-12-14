Top real estate professionals from around the country came together today for the virtual December Connect Now to network, learn and grow. Here, we’re giving you a sneak peek from one of today’s sessions, “Inman’s inside scoop: What your should be bracing yourself for in 2022.”

During this session, Brad Inman sat down with Inman reporters Marian McPherson, Andrea Brambila and Jim Dalrymple II to discuss this complicated world and market that we’re in. Homes are sitting on the market a little bit longer. Bidding wars are getting a little less competitive. Skyrocketing prices seem to have cooled. What will 2022 bring? They dug into it.

Watch the clip above for a sneak peek of their discussion. Then, register to binge-watch the full day’s replays. In addition to this complete session, you’ll learn:

  • How to leverage passion, purpose and profit to take your business to the next level
  • What the latest series of funding means for agents, brokers, teams and the industry at large
  • What strategies and tools to focus on to set yourself up for success

Check out the full agenda here, and register to watch the replays

Connect Nows are your path to being the smartest person in the room. Impress your clients, outshine your competition, and be that person who knows everyone. Sign up for the 2022 virtual event bundle to unlock access to fresh Connect Now content every month. You’ll be able to engage live with experts, listen in to discussions while you’re on the go, and binge-watch the replays.

