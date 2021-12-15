The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index increased for the fourth consecutive month, to 84 in December, marking a high for the year last seen in February.

Strong consumer demand paired with a dearth of existing inventory left builders feeling confident as 2021 comes to a close, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI).

The index increased for the fourth consecutive month, by one point, to 84 in December, according to the latest HMI report released on Wednesday.

December’s HMI marks the highest point the metric has reached this year, tied with February 2021.

Credit: NAHB / Wells Fargo

“The most pressing issue for the housing sector remains lack of inventory,” the NAHB release stated. “Building has increased but the industry faces constraints, namely cost/availability of materials, labor and lots.”

The association said single-family housing starts are anticipated to be 24 percent higher than levels in 2019 by year’s end, but higher interest rates to come in 2022 will pose affordability challenges for consumers.

The NAHB/Wells Fargo HMI gauges builder sentiment of current single-family home sales and expectations for the next six months. Any score over 50 indicates that more builders view conditions as good.

The current sales conditions HMI increased one point to 90 while the HMI that tracks traffic of prospective buyers increased by one point to 70. The HMI measuring sales expectations over the next six months stayed the same for the third month in a row at 84.

The Northeast posted the greatest gain in HMI scores, with the region’s HMI increasing by four points to 74. The South and West HMIs each rose by three points to 89 and 87, respectively. Meanwhile, the Midwest posted a two-point increase to 74.

Email Lillian Dickerson

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Special Offer: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription