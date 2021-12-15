Smart home expert Colton Pratt breaks down Google-anchored hubs. Here’s how Google fares when pitted against Amazon, in case one of your tech-savvy clients asks your opinion.

We’ve previously covered the vast product line of smart speakers from Amazon, and today, will be taking a look at what Google has to offer — just in time for gift-buying season.

Google has rebranded and discontinued some of the original “Google Nest Speakers,” including the “Works with Nest” program in favor of the new “Works with Google Assistant.”

Google still offers an entry-level smart speaker that is great for controlling devices in any room of the house and getting quick answers to questions, which works arguably better than Amazon’s Echo.

However, the sound quality isn’t the best; it will not produce room-filling audio. For that, your choices are the Nest Audio or the discontinued Google Home Max. Both have powerful bass and crisp vocals that are great for entertaining.  

The Nest Hub (2nd Generation) and larger Nest Hub Max feature touch-screen displays that allow you to watch content from YouTube, Netflix, Disney+ and more. They can be set to cycle through your photos when idle, display useful information and serve as a central hub for controlling other compatible smart home devices.

When someone is at door, the Nest Doorbell live view can automatically be shown on Nest Hub; other Nest Cams can be displayed upon request along a few other brands of security cameras and doorbells. 

Google Assistant is also available on some third-party smart speakers, including Sonos, which is known for its great control and powerful speakers.

The Sonos Move is a great option for anyone who likes to entertain both indoors and outside. Cleer makes a bold, modern smart speaker that combines Google Assistant into a hi-res speaker for audiophiles looking for a beautiful, high-performing speaker.

Watch this week’s video for more information, and stay tuned for future episode where we’ll do a deep dive on all things related to smart speakers. 

Brandon Doyle is a Realtor at Doyle Real Estate Team — RE/MAX Results in Minneapolis and co-author of Mindset, Methods & Metrics – Winning as a Modern Real Estate Agent. You can follow him on Twitter.

Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
