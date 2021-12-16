In this edition of The Real Word, Bryon Lazine and Nicole White discuss a fight that broke out in Atlantic City, Redfin’s call to drop crime data and Jay Thompson’s new app for agents.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

A massive brawl broke out at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City on Dec. 7. The video of the fight, which went viral after it was reposted by popular real estate humor page The Broke Agent, showed “people shouting, hurling chairs, pushing tables and wrestling,” according to Inman.

Byron and Nicole dig into what happened, what sparked the fight and what lenders should be doing instead right now to get more business. “Lenders, step up your game,” Byron says. “Start building a brand.”

More this week: Redfin and its call to drop crime data from real estate sites. Byron and Nicole discuss the news and what it could mean for agents everywhere.

Marketeer of the week

Closing out with this week’s Marketeer: Jay Thompson as he launches his new app for agents.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.

Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
