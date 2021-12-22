New data from Zillow shows what the website purports to be the most popular places of the year.

The year 2021 saw the work-from-home revolution carry over from the previous year, with millions of office workers continuing to clock in from home as the coronavirus pandemic remained stubbornly prevalent. 

With some workers committed to a permanent work from home lifestyle, many have uprooted themselves from the major cities their jobs are based in — or at least dreamed about it. 

New data from Zillow shows what the website purports to be the most popular places of the year, which Zillow measured using page-view traffic, available housing inventory, and price appreciation among other determinators, with the most popular places divided into categories like most popular vacation town, college town, or most popular place overall.  

Many of the most popular places have in common the opportunity for outdoor recreation, and relative affordability. 

“The most popular places on Zillow reflect a couple of trends we’ve been seeing throughout the pandemic,” said Amanda Pendleton, a home trends expert at Zillow. “People have turned to Zillow to escape and dream of the possibilities a move could bring. Meanwhile, those who can now work remotely, at least occasionally, are exploring new opportunities in areas that offer relative affordability and year-round outdoor living.” 

Most popular overall 

1. South Lake Tahoe, California 

South Lake Tahoe. Credit: Getty Images

The most popular place of the year overall on Zillow is a year-round vacation destination, with a pristine small town feel within two hours from Sacramento, and three hours from the Bay Area.

Listings in the resort town garnered an average of 5,649 page views per listing, making it the number one most popular town in the vacation town category, and the second most popular in the small town category. 

2. Calabasas, California

Calabasas. Credit: Getty Images

This Los Angeles Suburb with a typical home value of 1,565,807 is well known for being teeming with A-list celebrities.

Justin Bieber, Drake, the Kardashians, and Miley Cyrus all have residences here, so it’s no surprise Zillow surfers are drawn here in search of “real estate porn.” 

Rapper Nas most recently made headlines last month when he spent $3.5 million on a sprawling 10-acre ranch, $1 million over the original asking price. 

3. Malibu, California

Malibu. Credit: Getty Images

Rounding out the overall most popular list is another California town popular with the rich and famous.

Boasting a typical home valuation of 3,792,540, the coastal colony is known for its modern mansions with jaw dropping ocean views. 

Most popular beach towns 

1. Newport, Oregon 

Newport. Credit: Getty Images

This town along Oregon’s central coast had among the highest number of listings mentioning the word “beach” in its description and a high number of page views per listing, according to Zillow.

Known for its natural beauty and the ability to see marine wildlife from its beaches, the typical home valuation in Newport is $428,534. 

2. Naples, Florida 

Naples. Credit: Getty Images

Offering attractive dining, shopping, and cultural attractions, the city of Naples is well known as a vacation destination thanks to its white sandy beaches.

But the Gulf Coast city, where the typical home valuation is $478,301, is also popular with families thanks to its booming job market and excellent school system. 

3. Lincoln City, Oregon 

Lincoln City. Credit: Getty Images

Another town along Oregon’s central coast, Lincoln City is known for its hilltop houses with commanding ocean views, with the typical house valuation at $456,920 according to Zillow. Residents are attracted to the town’s suburban living, its sandy beaches, and its nightlife. 

Most popular retirement towns 

1. Lavallette, New Jersey 

Lavallette. Credit: Getty Images

Under the definition of  “retirement towns” as towns where at least 33 percent of the population is over the age of 65 with no children living in their home, the seaside enclave of Lavallette topped Zillow’s list with one of the highest numbers of retirees per town and the most page views per listing, beating out Florida, which is home to seven out of the top ten towns.

Retirees are drawn to the laid back feel of this Jersey Shore town with its beachfront properties and charming Main Street, where the typical house value at $874,325.  

2. Dunedin, Florida 

Dunedin. Credit: Getty Images

One out of the seven Florida towns within the top 10 most popular retirement destinations, Dunedin boasts beautiful Gulf Coast beaches and the nearby pine forests of Honeymoon Island State Park.

Retirees looking for an affordable place to lay down roots are drawn to Dunedin, where the typical home is valued at $359,877 and the cost of living is 8 percent below the national average. 

3. St. Pete Beach, Florida

St. Pete Beach. Credit: Getty Images

Located on a barrier island west of St. Petersburg, this resort town is unsurprisingly known for its immaculate beaches and for the landmark Don CeSar Hotel that looms over the shore.

The typical home valuation in St. Pete Beach is $607,558, according to Zillow.

Most popular college towns 

1. Tempe, Arizona

Tempe. Credit: Getty Images

Based on the number of college students residing in the town and the large number of rental listings viewed there, Zillow determined that Tempe was the most searched college town of 2021.

Tempe is home to Arizona State University, which has a huge student body of over 150,000 students, which creates a huge demand for rentals in the city of 187,454. 

2. Claremont, California

Claremont. Credit: Getty Images

Second on Zillow’s list of the most popular college towns is Claremont, home to several small liberal arts colleges including Claremont McKenna College, Pomona College, Pitzer College, Harvey Mudd College, and Scripps College.

The population 36,266 city is known as “the city of trees and PhD’s” 

3. Narragansett, Rhode Island

Narragansett. Credit: Getty Images

This scenic Rhode Island village is known mostly as a vacation destination for New Englanders in the summertime, but it’s also home to the bay campus of University of Rhode Island, the largest university in the state with a student population of 18,318. 

Most popular vacation towns

1.Big Bear Lake, California

Big Bear Lake. Credit: Getty Images

Following a pandemic trend, second home destinations saw a huge spike in attention during 2021, and a higher pending sales growth than the nation as a whole, according to Zillow.

Big Bear Lake, which has one of the highest volumes of housing units for vacation or secondary use, is known for the Bear Mountain ski resort, and its location within the San Bernardino National Forest, which has some of the best hiking trails in southern California. 

2. Lake Arrowhead, California

Lake Arrowhead. Credit: Getty Images

Also located within the San Bernardino forest, Lake Arrowhead is an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise despite the risk of wildfires, with opportunities for hiking, fishing, skiing, and bicycling within the ‘Alps’ of Southern California. 

3. Holmes Beach, Florida 

Holmes Beach. Credit: Getty Images

Located along Anna Maria Island, northwest of Sarasota, Holmes Beach lays claim to having some of the most beautiful beaches in Florida, with pure white sand and clear turquoise waters. 

Email Ben Verde

Zillow
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Keep up-to-date on tools and tactics to impress your clients and outshine your competition with the 2022 virtual bundle.LEARN MORE×
Special Offer: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription