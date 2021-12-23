The countdown is on! Inman Connect New York is only one month away and it’s going to be extraordinary. Thousands of agents, brokers, executives, tech and finance professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors have already registered. You should too!

Whether you attend in person or virtually, the agenda is packed with insights, tips, tools, and tricks to keep you at the top of your game and make 2022 your best year yet. Here’s a glimpse of what you’ll learn:

  • Marketing masters Ryan Serhant, founder & CEO of SERHANT., and Kymber Menkiti, regional director at Keller Williams, will share simple tips for building a personal brand that will further your business, bring in leads, and foster personal development.
  • Brad Inman and eXp founder & CEO Glenn Sanford will discuss the future of tech, how to attain massive growth goals, and where the industry is headed in the coming years.
  • Stars from RE/MAX, Sotheby’s, and eXp will share what it means to be a woman in real estate and what opportunities lie ahead for the next generation of leaders.
  • Pam Liebman, president & CEO of Corcoran, and Philip White, Jr., president & CEO of Sotheby’s, will dig into the top luxury trends.
  • Tracy Tutor, top agent from Douglas Elliman and MDL star, and Santiago Arana, managing partner at The Agency, will share their strategies and techniques for growing their business and staying at the top.
  • And so much more (that’s just part of Wednesday’s general session)!

Prices go up soon — don’t wait!

On the fence about joining in person? We know the decision may not be as easy as it was two years ago. That’s why we’re waiving transfer fees until January 11. Reserve your spot now before prices go up. If you decide later that you’d like to give your registration to a colleague, or defer it until a future event, you can do so with no fees until 01/11/22. 

Reserve your spot now to attend in person or virtually.

register now yellow

We have a full stack of safety measures in place, including requiring all in-person attendees to be fully vaccinated.

“Inman Connect is about far more than just sharing valuable information. It’s about networking and being in the presence of some of the industry’s best and brightest innovators.”
Shelley Rossi, Windermere

Pro tip: Bring your squad! Attend with your team to amplify your reach and unlock even more savings. Learn more.

Want to receive breaking Inman Events news directly to your inbox? Get on the list.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Keep up-to-date on tools and tactics to impress your clients and outshine your competition with the 2022 virtual bundle.LEARN MORE×
Special Offer: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription