Two months ago, in Midtown Manhattan at Inman Connect New York, was just the start. The voices of agents and brokers came together with industry leaders to have some of the most important conversations that the industry needs to have right now.

Real estate is in the midst of a shift driven by artificial intelligence, lawsuits, a leadership vacuum, and evolving customer preferences.

A new chapter is unfolding and success depends upon agents agents and brokers investing in their network-building and seizing the moment to ask questions and get answers to what’s next in the business of real estate.

The winds of change are blowing

Inman Connect Las Vegas is a catalyst for industry transformation and a chance for the voices for agents to be heard.

Real estate professionals are becoming architects of change, forging the path for their own futures and career growth. This summer, at Inman Connect Las Vegas, these voices will sound far and wide, amplified by an event that empowers them to turn aspirations into action.

The real estate community’s voice will be heard in a way that it hasn’t been in other events with more Q&A with speakers and more open mic forums to Tell the industry what you think needs to happen to have a call for change.

Inman Connect Las Vegas is more than a conference — it is a movement. A collaborative force shaping the future of the real estate industry.

Join the best to be the best

It’s no secret that this low inventory marketplace and that means At Connect Las Vegas, Inman’s interactive session formats and offsite experiences are where industry-transforming ideas collide through collaboration and networking within specific industry niches.

The agenda is taking shape for agents, broker-owners and team leaders around the topics vital for tackling today’s business challenges:

‘Real-talk’ on what it takes to generate leads and income in today’s low inventory market …What’s ahead for brokerages … The practical and tactical ways brokerages and teams work together … Pathway to profitability and the value of ancillary services … The pros and cons of agent compensation models … Recruitment, retention and coaching in the shadow of the lawsuits … Communicating buying agent value in the wake of the commission shakeup … Keys to operational excellence and efficiencies (doing more with less) … Networking with like-minded pros in fun and interactive onsite and offsite experiences.

Inspiration and aspiration

At Inman Connect Las Vegas attendees will meet thousands of industry peers and gain the best perspective on what’s next in the industry and walk away inspired by bold insights from top-tier experts and revolutionize how you do business today.

Coming to the stage in July:

Frank Martell, president and CEO, loanDepot

James Dwiggins, Chief Executive Officer, NextHome, Inc.

Matt Widdows, founder and Chief Executive Officer, HomeSmart

Katie Lance, CEO-founder, Katie Lance Consulting

Kamini Lane, president and Chief Executive Officer, Coldwell Banker Realty

Check out the speaker lineup

Additionally, attendees are privy to a Meet the Leaders Luncheon where speakers who took the stage earlier in the week and leaders of our industry drop by to take questions and network in an informal group setting.

For the C-suite there is CEO Connect, an intimate conversation between industry leaders and network with real estate’s true power players: it’s CEO Connect, Inman’s invitation-only event for C-suite executives.

Note: Offsite location (C-Suite executives can email customerservice@inman.com to apply for an invitation).

The epicenter of the real estate community

Inman Connect Las Vegas stands at the epicenter of innovation, industry trends and network building. Register now and take charge of real estate’s next era.

📝 Registration is open! Hotel and airline discounts are available. Join us this July 30 – Aug. 1. 🔗 Register Now