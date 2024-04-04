Get ready to cut through the real estate noise, gain clarity and set a course for your real estate future. The Inman Connect Las Vegas conference is back, and this time, we’re bringing you an experience like never before.

Whether you’re new to Inman Connect or it’s your 15th year, we have you covered on how to make the most of the event. This year the Inman Connect event will be setting the stages to provide everything you need to make decisions, deploy new strategies and build your global sphere of influence.

At Inman Connect there isn’t one stage — there are many. Let’s dive into the 2024 stages of Inman Connect Las Vegas:

General Session: The nexus of real estate leadership and innovation

After months of anticipation, behind-the-scenes prep calls and big nerves, it’s time for the bright lights and the big stage opening of the Inman Connect Las Vegas conference.

Here, thousands gather in one grand ballroom where you’ll gain top-level intel on the state of our industry with real estate industry leaders, tech innovators and visionaries on stage who explore the latest changes, trends and strategies reshaping the landscape. They’ll provide a level of insight you won’t see anywhere else.

You’ll get inspired by captivating out-of-industry keynote speakers, exclusive Inman Interviews, and dynamic panel discussions — and gain invaluable insights to stay ahead in an ever-evolving market.

Agent Connect and Agent Marketing: Elevate your game

Agents, these stages are for you!

Bring your notebook. Agent Connect is your ultimate destination for honing your brand, attracting new clients and marketing your services with the right tools and critical knowledge of the changes in our industry.

You’ll build your digital creation and social media playbooks, expanding your sphere of influence with lead generation strategies that keep your lead spending in check and learning new ways to implement AI to help you stay leveraged and productive.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting out, discover practical tips, proven strategies and innovative tools to supercharge your business.

The Agent Marketing stage digs even deeper

Explore digital creation with the masters, allowing you to leverage AI and social media for success and lead generation. Agent Connect and Agent Marketing stages have everything you need to thrive in today’s competitive market.

Broker Connect: Leading the charge and change

Brokers, this is your time to shine!

You have had a ton on your mind, and Broker Connect is where industry leaders come together to share expertise, collaborate on best practices and chart the course for the future of real estate brokerage.

No matter your business model, gain exclusive access to top-level insights, trends and strategies designed to elevate your brokerage, teams and agents to new heights. Whether focused on growth, technology integration or agent development, Broker Connect equips you with the knowledge and resources to lead confidently.

Indie broker stage: Amplify your independence

Independent brokers, unite!

The Indie Broker stage is your dedicated platform for celebrating and strengthening the unique qualities that set independent brokerages apart. You are creative, agile and tech-savvy, so we’ll facilitate tailored sessions focused on maximizing autonomy, fostering community connections and leveraging agility to thrive in today’s competitive market.

Discover innovative strategies, share success stories and forge invaluable connections with like-minded industry peers who understand the power of independence.

Teams Exchange stage

Team leaders, trainers, icons and expansion builders

Welcome to Teams Exchange stage, an interactive, collaborative space designed to elevate team performance and drive success through in-depth discussion on recruitment, agent coaching and market expansion.

MLS, tech and data stage

Never before has the MLS been more seized with innovation and reinvention opportunities than NOW

MLS executives, technology visionaries, and data masters will join us to explore opportunities, challenges and what’s on the horizon for MLSs. We’ll discuss the technologies, data strategies and leadership trends that will define the next chapter of our industry.

This stage will facilitate the continuing education of the agents and broker relationship and how to empower one another.

CEO Connect: Visionaries unite (invitation only)

This power-packed private event is for CEOs, presidents and industry visionaries

CEO Connect brings together top executives to explore groundbreaking strategies, cultivate leadership excellence, and navigate the future of real estate. Engage in exclusive high-level discussions, gain insights from industry titans, and forge strategic partnerships that propel your organization to new heights.

Whether leading a startup or a Fortune 500 company, CEO Connect provides the inspiration and resources you need to drive innovation and achieve unparalleled success.

The Expo Hall: Where innovation comes to life

Step into the beating heart of real estate innovation at The Expo Hall, your gateway to cutting-edge technology, groundbreaking products, and industry-leading solutions. Grab a demo, and spend some time with this dynamic showcase of exhibitors, featuring the latest advancements in proptech, marketing tools, brokerage services and more. Have some fun at Cocktails at Connect while mixing and mingling in the Expo Hall.

Join us at Inman Connect Las Vegas 2024 and be part of the future of real estate on all its stages. Together, let’s empower excellence, embrace innovation and seize endless opportunities for success.

See you in Las Vegas! 🏙️🚀 Get your all-access pass here before prices increase!