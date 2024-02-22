Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.

The countdown to Miami is on! We can’t wait to deliver the electric energy of Inman Connect to Miami this May. Get to know the all-star lineup of confirmed Connect Miami speakers below.

Fredrik Eklund

Founder, Eklund ; Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman

You probably already know and love Fredrik Eklund from his iconic role on Bravo’s hit reality television show Million Dollar Listing New York where he exudes charisma and style. But Eklund is the real deal off-screen: he’s a power broker selling multi-million dollar homes in New York, Florida, Texas and California and leads The Eklund Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman Group, which boasts over $10 billion in luxury sales. He is also the author of The Sell: The Secrets of Selling Anything to Anyone.

Dina Goldentayer

Ultra-luxury Realtor, Douglas Elliman

The queen of Miami luxury, Dina Goldentayer has been raising values in Miami Beach since 2005, consistently breaking records for her sales. Her focus is working with elite clients on ultra luxury, best in class listings. She’s at the top of her game — selling over $2 billion in the last two years and ranking as Douglas Elliman’s No. 1 agent nationally.

Goldentayer’s expertise is in her unparalleled marketing tactics, successfully attracting the international buyers that are so key to the Miami market. She is proficient in Russian and frequently works in partnership with Knight Frank Global, giving her access to the Rolodex of the world’s largest brokerage.

Santiago Arana

Partner and principal, The Agency

Santiago Arana is currently ranked among the Top 10 Realtors in the country (No. 6 to be exact) and has been ranked among the nation’s Top 250 by the WSJ for 11 years running. He joined The Agency in 2014 as principal and partner and is credited with growing the business into LA’s Westside as Managing Partner at the Brentwood and Pacific Palisades offices.

To date, he has closed over $4 billion in sales over the course of his career, and a whopping $2.5 billion between the years 2017 and 2021. Arana is well known for making record-breaking sales in LA county and is highly regarded amongst his peers for his professionalism and passion.

Pam Liebman

President and CEO, The Corcoran Group

Looking for #Girlboss inspo? Do not miss this talk. Pam Liebman heads up the nation’s premier residential real estate firm as president and CEO of The Corcoran Group since 2000. Since taking the helm, Liebman’s leadership and strategic direction have yielded over $23 billion in annual sales for the company.

She is recognized as a leading market expert and frequently appears on news platforms to provide insights and predictions. You may recognize her from the new Netflix series, Buy My House, where she is an investor vying for the opportunity to invest in properties across America. Her keen eye and business sense make her a smart investor and a force to be reckoned with, on-screen and off.

Sherry Chris

Executive Advisor, Anywhere Brands

Sherry Chris is a tech-forward, brand-building guru known for using consumer insights gleaned through social media engagement to sharpen her business acumen and drive revenue. In fact she is one of the most followed real estate pros on social media herself.

Prior to her current role as executive advisor at Anywhere Brands, Sherry was CEO of Better Homes and Garden Real Estate, establishing the company as a respected real estate lifestyle brand nationally.

Tarek El Moussa

Entrepreneur, real estate expert and investor



Tarek El Moussa is an inspiration in so many ways: from surviving cancer, to successfully establishing multiple thriving companies and building one of the most recognizable personal brands in real estate. Over the course of his 20-year career, El Moussa has flipped an estimated 800 homes, some of which have been televised on the popular HGTV series’ Flip or Flop and Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa. His most recent HGTV show The Flipping El Moussas documents his personal and professional life alongside wife, Heather.

Now, El Moussa is adding another line to his long list of accomplishments. This year his first book will be published, Flip Your Life: Lessons from the World’s Most Famous House Flipper. It’s sure to be packed with inspiration, insights and advice, just like his Inman Connect talks are.

Tiffany Pantozzi

Founder and Realtor, Align Real Estate



Tiffany Pantozzi is among the top 1 percent of agents in Central Florida and has represented some of the region’s most incredible and aspirational luxury properties during her career. She is the founder of ALIGN Real Estate and leads their team of agents.

Pantozzi knows the central Florida market inside out and is well respected amongst peers in the area for her bold approach to marketing and for bringing her passionate client advocacy to the negotiation table. Pantozzi uses her social media platform (she has an audience of over 20,000 on Instagram) and global reach to share her industry insights and inspire smart real estate investments on any budget.

Now that you’ve gotten acquainted with some of our headliners, grab your tickets for Inman Connect Miami by registering here. Be sure to check back often as more inspirational industry heavyweights are added to the event agenda. See you in Miami!