Nation’s largest agent training company leans on Amy Somerville’s experience as a trainer, national presenter as its new VP.

Former RE/MAX executive Amy Somerville has joined Buffini & Company as its new vice president of professional development and industry engagement, the company announced.

Buffini & Company is the nation’s largest real estate training and coaching company. The two have had a close working relationship.

Somerville has been the host of Buffini & Company’s 7 Figure Club — Live and Lessons In Leadership while serving as senior vice president at RE/MAX.

After leaving RE/MAX in 2020, Somerville founded Moment of Clarity, a real estate consultancy. She’s recognized in the industry for her high-energy programs featuring top-producing agents, teams and brokerages, Buffini & Company said in a statement.

“We’re excited to have someone of Amy’s caliber and reputation join Buffini & Company,” Dermot Buffini, chief executive officer of Buffini & Company, said. “We’ve worked closely with her for more than 15 years. There is no better leader in the industry who is more aligned with our mission to impact and improve the lives of people.”

The company said it would rely on Somerville’s experience as a national presenter and in professional development for agents and brokers.

