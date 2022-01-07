From personal health and spending more time with family to finally clinching that big break, here are the goals luxury real estate agents are striving for in 2022.

For many, a new year is a fresh start, and the first week in January is usually a time to reflect on the year behind and to set intentions for the year ahead.

Luxury real estate agents have made their New Year’s resolutions for 2022 and they’re aiming high — some for personal health goals and more quality time with loved ones, and others, for making 2022 the year they get that big break in their career.

Inman spoke with luxury agents this week about what they’re striving for in the new year. Here’s what they had to say.

Becoming their best

Noel Roberts, Nest Seekers International

“My 2022 goals [are] to exceed $1 billion in sales, add 10 billionaires to my personal rolodex, be crowned as the ‘King of Luxury Real Estate in America,’ [and] be acknowledged by Forbes as one of the most innovative real estate entrepreneurs.”

Cara Ameer, Coldwell Banker Vanguard Realty

“To deliver an absolutely seamless and premier experience end-to-end for the luxury clients that I serve [and] capitalize on the lessons learned from the luxury market over the last two years and apply those in my business to become the best adviser that I can become.”

Creating a healthy lifestyle

Angel Nicolas, The Nicolas Group at Compass

“I wouldn’t be able to reach [my] professional goals without setting some personal goals for myself. As a former professional baseball player and fitness enthusiast, it’s imperative that fitness is part of my daily routine.

“From doing 54D to biking, and even personal training, I like to start my day with a consistent fitness routine to counteract my dynamic, ever-changing days in real estate. In 2021, I did my first Triathalon and in 2022 my goal is to complete at least one if not two!”

“Having a hard stop in the day, to me, is creating a more successful schedule. Having a time where you shut down so you can restore and give back the good and best of you the following day. It’s so important. You think about your productivity and so many of your habits impact your productivity. If you’re not actually having restorative time, how do you expect to come back to the next day refreshed and ready to go?”

Ida and Minette Schwartz, The Schwartz Team at Compass

“Play more tennis [and] do more Pilates. Health is wealth.”

Shaping their luxury market

Kevin Cooke, Coldwell Banker

“Continuing to help redefine the high-end Annapolis real estate market has to be one of [my main resolutions]. COVID has changed the way people think about where they want to live. Many of the high-end buyers I’m working with now are coming into Annapolis from the Washington, D.C.-Bethesda-Potomac area because they realize they don’t have to move far to get an incredible waterfront home for a great deal.

“I was personally involved with the second highest sold property in Anne Arundel County in December of 2021. The house sold for $10.5 million and both buyers and sellers were equally happy with the outcome of that sale.”

Doing more outreach and networking

Ari Harkov, Harkov-Lewis Team at Brown Harris Stevens

“2021 was a big year for our team. We’re planning extensive proactive outreach via direct mail, social media (organic and paid), and signage, such as bus shelter ads, to reinforce our 2021 team accomplishments and establish our brand in the marketplace.

“[We’re also planning to do] proactive outreach to developers with new projects and projects that have been languishing on the market, and to grow the number of landlord accounts for our leasing division [with] proactive outreach to landlords.”

Scott Piercy, Engel & Völkers Victoria

“As luxury real estate professionals, we focus so much on our current and potential clients, but we can’t forget the value of building strong relationships with other high end real estate professionals to build business and ensure better transaction experiences.”

Setting priorities

Ida and Minette Schwartz, The Schwartz Team at Compass

“Continuing to be picky about where to focus our time and energy. Spend time with the right clients, the right properties, and family. Time is the only currency we have. [And] to be present. We spend most days in beautiful homes, yet glued to phones.”

Angel Nicolas, The Nicolas Group at Compass

“I am taking time in 2022 to prioritize time with family! In real estate especially, it’s natural to be out all day and constantly on the go with clients, so I’m making sure to set a certain amount of hours per week away from my phone to spend quality time with my family. Whether it’s family bike rides around the neighborhood, going on a walk with our dog, Lukey, or taking the boat out on a Sunday, 2022 is going to be a year to be more present.”

Resolving to not make resolutions

James Harris, The Agency

“I want to live an overall great life. I want to be healthy, I want to be a great father, I want to be a great husband, I want to be a great friend, I want to be a good colleague, and once I start setting [resolutions, like,] ‘I’m definitely not doing this ever again,’ or ‘that’s a New Year’s resolution,’ I don’t believe in it anymore. I want to just be consistent in what I do every day, and every day I want to become better, kinder, nicer and I’d rather not put a label to it as a New Year’s resolution.”

