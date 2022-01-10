The online training center has acquired Mbition Real Estate, American Home Inspectors Training and Stringham Schools, it was announced on Monday.

Real estate career educator The CE Shop announced an expansion on Monday with the acquisition of three other real estate training systems.

The online training center has acquired Mbition Real Estate, American Home Inspectors Training, and Stringham Schools, it announced on Jan. 10.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mbition, AHIT, and Stringham Schools to the CE Shop family,” CE Shop CEO Gary Weiss said in a statement. “Adding to the superb courses and teams of these organizations will not only accelerate our double-digit growth, but complete our real estate portfolio by serving additional professions within the industry.”

With the acquisition of of AHIT, CE Shop is expanding into home inspections and home appraisals for the first time. AHIT specializes in pre-license training and continuing education on subjects including marketing, inspection reports and reporting software for those in the home inspection industry.

Mbition and the Utah-based Stringham Schools represent an expansion on the type of career and licensing training The CE Shop has offered since its launch in 2005.

With the continuing shift towards online learning brought on by the pandemic, CE Shop has found itself uniquely positioned for expansion after offering online courses for years, with the educator now focused on expanding its course offerings.

“The addition of these companies will enable us to even better educate our students and the communities they serve, and we’re excited to apply our educational expertise to new offerings,” CE Shop President of Real Estate Dan Harris said. “These acquisitions and our commitment to our customers will cement us as an undisputed market leader, with a wider breadth of curriculum than any other provider.”

