A new television advertisement from realtor.com features rapper Big Boi welcoming a couple to their first “Big Boi House.”

The 30-second advertisement features the Atlanta rapper and former member of Outkast accompanying a couple as they explore their new home, commenting on their “Big Boi kitchen,” “Big Boi vaulted ceilings,” and “Big Boi school district.”

The advertisement is the first Big Boi has done since a 2011 NFL and Pepsi Max Commercial, and is backed by his 2003 single “The Way You Move.”

The couple featured in the commercial is a young Black couple, a choice with some significance as millions of Millennials reach home buying age across the country, and data continues to show Black Americans are being shut out of home ownership.

“For far too long, housing discrimination has dramatically harmed communities of color,” realtor.com Chief Marketing Officer Micky Neuberger said in a statement to Adweek. “At realtor.com we’re passionate about helping Black homebuyers achieve the goal of homeownership, which is an important aspect of creating generational wealth.”

Big Boi told Adweek he hoped to further advance the cause of Black homeownership.

“We want to help more Black people realize the dream of homeownership by celebrating those who achieve it and providing motivation and tools for those who are hopeful,” he said.

Email Ben Verde