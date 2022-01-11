Delay on opening bids until Feb. 28 comes as developer Nile Niami makes a last-minute pitch to turn the 105,000-square-foot pad into a digital currency asset.

Anyone interested in bidding on one of the biggest and most expensive homes in U.S. history will have to wait a bit longer.

Less than a week after announcing plans to auction off the storied property, dubbed ‘The One,’ the luxury auction house marketing the sale has pushed the event back by three weeks.

Bidders interested in making a move on the $295 million, 105,000-square-foot mansion in Bel Air can make an opening bid beginning Feb. 28.

That’s three weeks later than planned. Last week, the sellers announced no reserve bidding would begin Feb. 7 and last for three days.

“Prior to The One being listed on January 7, 2021, for $295,000,000, its auction launch date was projected to be February 7 through February 10 and has since been confirmed to now commence on February 28 through March 3, 2022,” a representative for Concierge Auctions said in a statement.

No explanation was given for the delay, which may give more time for Los Angeles luxury real estate developer Nile Niami, who guided the design of the mansion, to attract investors to the property.

Days before the auction was announced, Niami shared a last-minute pitch to turn the colossal palace into a money-making operation via a new digital currency he called The One Coin.

Niami alluded to the ability to host lavish events on the property, from weddings to boxing matches supported by a new pay-per-view package, as a way to make money from the asset.

The pitch comes as the value of the building has plummeted, from what Niami said was a $500 million value during construction to $350 million last year and $295 million today.

Email Taylor Anderson

Compass | luxury
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Keep up-to-date on tools and tactics to impress your clients and outshine your competition with the 2022 virtual bundle.Register Now×
Agent Appreciation Sale: Inman Select for only $85.CLAIM OFFER×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription