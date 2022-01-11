Happy New Year Agent Edge Community!

To ring in the year, we’ll be hosting our first virtual community Meet & Greet this week. Our Agent Edge Community just crossed the 10,000 member mark, and we’ll be welcoming our new members, and reconnecting with our current members.

New agents, experienced agents, and anyone in between — we’re building a community culture that builds relationships from across the globe, both online and in person. It’s what we do. We’re just getting started and hope you can join us help build out a community you can belong to throughout 2022.

We’ll only have limited spaces available, to be able to meet everyone, so RSVP soon!

When: Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. PST / 3 p.m. PST

Register for free here.