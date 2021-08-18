We’ve evolved the format of our monthly virtual gathering to be the best digital show in real estate — delivering the current best practices, latest insights and new connections — live and on-demand. 

Join us on Aug. 24 for the next installment of Connect Now, to brainstorm, learn and connect with an extremely dynamic real estate community. 

What will you be doing at the event?

Learning

You’ll be gaining new insights, perspectives, and best practices that’ll help you thrive through all the ongoing changes in the real estate industry. 

  • New ways to think about growth and expansion with Brad Inman and Pamela Liebman from Corcoran 
  • How to prepare for a market shift with Anthony Lamacchia from Lamacchia Realty and Jemila Winsey from RE/MAX Legacy Living
  • The future of real estate brokerage with Tamir Poleg of REAL
  • How to become the No. 1 sales team in your area with KW’s Christina Welch, and Suneet Agarwal from Best Sac Homes Group and Big Block Realty North
  • And so much more

You can explore the full agenda here.

Networking

Let the ideas flow, make new connections, and interact with your peers throughout the day via the event chat and collaborative notes! We also bookend the day with interactive sessions with Laura Monroe, Inman’s global head of community, with the Morning Show and a Virtual Brainstorm. 

Workshopping

Marketing expert, Chelsea Pietz will share her secret to creating content that connects and converts consistently —  the “5S” strategy. 

Explore the full list of speakers and the complete agenda. Can’t join us live for the whole day? Register now so that you can catch up on all the action on demand, after the event. 

Inman Connect
