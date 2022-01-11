In this edition of The Real Word, Bryon Lazine and Nicole White discuss renting versus owning in 2022, FSBO homes hitting a 40-year low and 10 out-of-the-box marketing ideas to try this year.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

For-sale-by-owner homes are the lowest they’ve been in 40 years, according to the National Association of Realtors 2021 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers. As it turns out, when it comes to selling their homes, Inman reported, people want an agent by their side, guiding them through the process.

“Is this shocking to you — in the market that we’re in right now, where almost everything sells, there’s no inventory, and prices are at all-time highs — that even less people are deciding to do it on their own?” Byron asks in this episode. The duo weigh in on the report.

More this week: Even in 2022, the cost of homeownership is still much lower than renting. A new report by Attom Data Solutions revealed that, with the exception of big cities, owning a median-priced home was still more affordable than renting a three-bedroom home in 58 percent of U.S. counties.

But this doesn’t come as a surprise to Byron and Nicole. “Have you seen rents?” Nicole says. “I mean, it’s bonkers … ”

Marketeer of the week

For this week’s marketeer, here are 10 out of the box marketing ideas to get more eyes on your business. (Thanks to Bernice Ross’ Inman column published last week.)

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Keep up-to-date on tools and tactics to impress your clients and outshine your competition with the 2022 virtual bundle.Register Now×
Agent Appreciation Sale: Inman Select for only $85.CLAIM OFFER×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription