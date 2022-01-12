Every year, a slew of new real estate books come out that promise to help agents to become, well, even better agents. And every year, Brandon Doyle sifts through the titles to find the most worthwhile reads. Here are the standouts from the past five years.

Real estate is a constant learning journey — no matter how many years you’ve worked in the biz, there’s something new to soak up. Case in point: Every year, there’s a wealth of new real estate books that crop up on the virtual bookshelves, promising to expand our horizons more and more with every turn of the page.

And every year, for the past five years, Inman contributor Brandon Doyle has been delving through these newly published real estate and sales books so that you don’t have to.

So, if you’re eager to build on your skills, pick up some more real estate knowledge or simply start a book club with your agent friends, look no further than this master list of real estate reads. Below, you’ll find a shortlist for every year, but make sure to read through each article for even more helpful finds.

Start With A Win by Adam Contos

The High-Performing Real Estate Team by Brian Icenhower

Human-Centered Communication by Ethan Beute and Stephen Pacinelli

Making Agents Wealthy: The #1 Results Oriented System for Women in Real Estate by Karen Coffey

So much more.

Selling Through Relationships: Why Cold Calling Sucks and Relationships Win! by Katrina Madewell

World Class Admin Assistant by Michael Hellickson, Sarah Santa Ana and Tara Hellickson

Think Bigger: It’s Your Time – Step Into Leadership by Rebecca Donatelli

Star Agent: The Path to 50+ Real Estate Transactions Per Year by Michel Friedman

And more.

How to be a Great Real Estate Agent: The Principles of Client-Oriented Real Estate (CORE) by Joe Rand

Commission Impossible: Rogue Agent by Eric Simon and Eric Lee

Blueprint: The Agent’s Guide to Building a Thriving Real Estate Business by Garry Creath and Chris Scott

Rehumanize Your Business: How Personal Videos Accelerate Sales and Improve Customer Experience by Ethan Beute and Stephen Pacinelli

And more.

Disruptors, Discounters, and Doubters by Joseph Rand

The Politically Incorrect Real Estate Agent Logbook: A Daily Journal, Activity Tracker & Stats Generator by Peter F Porcelli Jr.

Explosive Sales Growth in Real Estate: Generate More Leads, Take More Listings, and Build a Six-Figure Income by Ryan Snow

Agent Mastermind: 17 Strategies That Will Explode Your Real Estate Business Today by Scott Hudspeth

And more.

Listing Boss: The Definitive Blueprint for Real Estate Success by Hoss Pratt

Secret Agents: How the top real estate agents list more, sell more & dominate the market! by Lisa B

#GetSocialSmart: How to Hone Your Social Media Strategy by Katie Lance

Secrets of Top Selling Agents: The Keys To Real Estate Success Revealed by Joe Sesso

And more.

Brandon Doyle is a Realtor at Doyle Real Estate Team — RE/MAX Results in Minneapolis and co-author of Mindset, Methods & Metrics – Winning as a Modern Real Estate Agent. You can follow him on Twitter.