A Bay Area real estate agent’s pair of pet alpacas ran loose through a residential Oakland neighborhood last week, spurring a frantic chase before being wrangled by animal control workers.

Boogie and Woogie, a pair of Huacaya alpacas belonging to Tobias Riday-White, an agent with Abio Properties, were captured on Saturday after several hours of roaming through Oakland Hills and a regional park when they wriggled loose from their enclosure, SF Gate first reported.

Riday-White’s chase proved fruitful but only afters hours of racing around his neighborhood and the park his property abuts with two alpaca leashes asking people he came across a question they probably never expected to be asked.

“People are having their morning stroll and I’m asking them if they’ve seen two alpacas running around,” the alpaca agent said. “They were like ‘what kind of mushrooms did this guy take?'”

Animal control officers with the corralled alpacas. Image: courtesy Ridey-White.

News of the escaped alpacas eventually made their way to the neighborhood messaging board Nextdoor, where some people mistakenly thought they had escaped from a nearby zoo. Someone eventually posted Riday-White’s number to the app after he handed them his business card in his search.

The chase really took off once the alpacas made their way out of the park and onto the residential streets of Oakland, where they made their way all the way across a freeway overpass before a quick-thinking woman corralled them in her yard and called animal control.

Riday-White had to provide his animals with their transportation back to his property, as animal control didn’t have a big enough vehicle.

“They were like ‘this is our best call of the year, we’re usually just euthanizing dogs,'” he said.

Riday-White also keeps chickens and ducks on the farm, and acquired the alpacas as a greener option to help reduce wild vegetation around the farm instead of using a lawnmower. His family also shears their wooly coats, which they plan to make clothes with according to SF Gate. 

The pair are now back in their yard, and they appear happy to be back, Riday-White said.

“The last couple of days they’ve been super nice to me,” he said. “I think they appreciate being back home.”

Email Ben Verde

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Keep up-to-date on tools and tactics to impress your clients and outshine your competition with the 2022 virtual bundle.Register Now×
Agent Appreciation Sale: Inman Select for only $85.CLAIM OFFER×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription