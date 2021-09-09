The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance has unveiled its first-ever “Top Producers list,” which ranks agents and teams by sides and sales volume.

Roughly a year after it launched, the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance on Thursday debuted new rankings that show which of its members are doing the most business.

The rankings have been dubbed the “LGBTQ+ Real Estate Top Producers list.” They include breakdowns by both sides and sales volume, and ultimately feature more than 200 Alliance members. Alliance CEO Ryan Weyandt said in a statement Thursday that the goal was to highlight the “best of the best in the Alliance,” and to show “the LGBTQ+ community that our members are here to assist them when the time comes to buy or sell.”

“The LGBTQ+ community faces a variety of hurdles when they enter the home buying and selling journey that go beyond the traditional stress associated with such moves,” Weyandt continued. “Discrimination and concerns about community and neighborhood acceptance are at the top of that list.”

Realogy sponsored the new list, which was created in partnership with real estate ranking firm RealTrends.

Atlanta area agent Shirley Gary topped the individual lists for both transaction sides and sales volume, with 621 sides and $121.2 million in sales, respectively. Among teams, the Ohio-based EZ Sales Team scored the top spots on both the sides and volume lists. Michael Zinicola leads that team.

The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance coalesced last fall in the wake of controversies that roiled the National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP). Over the ensuing months, the organization struck up partnerships with Realtor groups and big-name companies.

According to Thursday’s statement, the Alliance currently has more than 1,500 members, as well as over 50 chapters spread across the U.S. and Canada. And Weyandt added in the statement that the Alliance’s members are uniquely positioned to serve LGBT real estate consumers.

“Our members, which include critically important allies, are some of the most skilled professionals in the real estate industry and they understand these issues,” he said. “They can naturally empathize with LGBTQ+ clients.”

Here are the full rankings:

INDIVIDUAL SIDES

Rank Name Company City, State Sides 1 Shirley Gary Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta Atlanta, GA 621 2 Paul Bryant PRIME Real Estate Group Hoboken, NJ 118 3 Amy Ruzick RE/MAX Results Minneapolis, MN 105 4 Robert Dawson Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Dawson Ford Garbee & Co Ashburn, VA 96 5 Melinda Elmer Century 21 Masters Long Beach, CA 87.25 6 Tracy Kasper Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty Boise, ID 76 7 Blair Myers Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers Macon, GA 73 8 Eric Kucifer RE/MAX Marketplace Oak Creek, WI 70 9 Jeremy Fain Greenwood King Properties Houston, TX 69 10 Joshua Coon Park Hill Realty Group Kingsport, TN 68 11 Chris McNelis Berkshire Hathaway HomeSevices McNelis Group Properties Solomons, MD 67 Roman Novian Coldwell Banker Jim Stewart, Realtors Waco, TX 67 13 Elyse Riley Riley Real Estate Springfield, MO 63 14 Wendy Wilson Engel & Völkers Bozeman Belgrade, MT 62 15 David Dorman Century 21 Professional Group Ocoee, FL 60 16 Paul Chan Modern Family Realtor San Diego, CA/Toronto, ONT 58 17 Brian Copeland Doorbell Real Estate Nashville, TN 57 Jessica Sullivan RE/MAX Real Estate Associates Terre Haute, IN 57 19 Steven Porzio Coldwell Banker Realty Spring Lake, NJ 56 Geoff Hamill Wheeler Steffen Sotheby’s International Realty Claremont, CA 56 21 Marcie Bolt Engel & Völkers Melbourne Beachside Melbourne, FL 54 22 Travis Callstrom RE/MAX Advantage Plus Minnetonka, MN 53 Adriana Rodriguez Keller Williams City-View San Antonio, TX 53 24 Dallas Ackley Compass Orlando, FL 52.6 25 Amber Fawcett RE/MAX Tri Star Knoxville, TN 52 26 Joseph Poletto Keller Williams Jacksonville Realty Jacksonville, FL 51.75 27 Geoff Hamill Wheeler Steffen Sotheby’s International Realty Claremont, CA 51.47 28 Nick Libert EXIT Strategy Realty Chicago, IL 51 29 Herman Chan Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty Berkeley, CA 49 30 Lee Robinson Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty Florence, KY 47.31 31 Wendy Storch Sotheby’s International Realty Oakland, CA 47.25 32 Barry Kramer Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Choice Realty Scarsdale, NY 47 Ben Lee Ben Lee Properties at Coldwell Banker Beverly Hills, CA 47 34 Steven Burk Keller Williams Steven Burk Realtor Tampa, FL 46 35 Caitlin Jones RE/MAX Realty Unlimited Brandon, FL 45 36 Jennifer Schumacher Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Gilbert, AZ 44 Debbie Barrera Realty Austin Austin, TX 44 38 Tiffani Reynolds Keller Williams Signature Realty Katy, TX 43 Jeremy Scott Fisher Compass Chicago, IL 43 40 Middy Matthews The More Group Ann Arbor, MI 42 Cheryl Smith Equity Mid-Atlantic Real Estate Ashburn, VA 42 42 Bonnie Roseman Living Room Realty Portland, OR 41 43 Terry Behal NextHome Realty Professionals Fort Lauderdale, FL 40 44 Eric Manherz Royal LePage Ottawa, Canada 37.5 45 Elizabeth Smith RE/MAX Results St. Louis, MO 37 Kale Corey Compass Bellevue, WA 37 Dwayne Leatherwood ERA Live Moore Real Estate Raleigh, NC 37 Roxann Taylor Engel & Völkers Dallas Southlake Miami, FL 37 49 Emily Fraser Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty Pittsburgh, PA 36 Babs De Lay Urban Utah Homes & Estates SLC, UT 36 51 Lee Pfund Village Real Estate Nashville, TN 35 52 Ken Elder Long Realty Uptown Phoenix, AZ 33 53 Jeremy Fisher Realty Austin Austin, TX 32 54 Traci Maurer Coldwell Banker Schmidt Westlake, OH 31 55 Jessa Walsh Intero Real Estate Services San Jose, CA 30 56 Stefan Jezycki eXp Realty Incline Village, CA 29 Jason Morton Premier South Real Estate Huntersville, NC 29 58 Angela Boyer-Stump Sotheby’s International Realty Bridgehampton Brokerage Bridgehampton, NY 28.75 59 Carla Coshow Coshow Real Estate Group San Diego, CA 28 Lorin Culver Coldwell Banker Realty Bethesda, MD 28 61 J. D’Ann Melnick City Chic Real Estate Washington, DC 27 Jeff Morabito Keller Williams Realty Atlanta Buckhead Atlanta, GA 27 63 Garrett Chan Compass Pasadena, CA 26 David Merrick Coldwell Banker Bain Vancouver, WA 26 Nicole Moore Moore Integrity Team Greenfield, MA 26 66 Tiffany Featherstone Realty One Group Phoenix, AZ 25 Heather Macpherson Realty One Group Phoenix, AZ 25 David Shotwell Compass Washington, DC 25 Timothy Tobish The Collective Los Angeles, CA 25 Dean Tompkins Keller Williams Biltmore Partners Los Angeles, CA 25

INDIVIDUAL SALES VOLUME

Rank Name Company City, State Volume ($Million) 1 Shirley Gary Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta Atlanta, GA $121.2 2 Ben Lee Coldwell Banker Realty Beverly Hills, CA $119.6 3 Wendy Storch Sotheby’s International Realty Oakland, CA $113.6 4 Angela Boyer-Stump Sotheby’s International Realty Bridgehampton Brokerage Bridgehampton, NY $86.9 5 Herman Chan Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty Berkeley, CA $66.3 6 Geoff Hamill Sotheby’s International Realty Claremont, CA $52.7 7 Roxann Taylor Engel & Völkers Dallas Southlake Miami, FL $47.5 8 Melinda Elmer Century 21 Masters Long Beach, CA $47.0 9 Chris McNelis Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices McNelis Group Properties Solomons, MD $41.4 10 Geoff Hamill Wheeler Steffen Sotheby’s International Realty Claremont, CA $41.3 11 Paul Bryant PRIME Real Estate Group Hoboken, NJ $35.3 12 Steven Porzio Coldwell Banker Realty Spring Lake, NJ $32.5 13 Lee Robinson Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty Florence, KY $32.4 14 Jessa Walsh Intero Real Estate Services San Jose, CA $30.2 15 Dan Slaughter Vanguard Properties San Francisco, CA $29.8 16 Amy Ruzick RE/MAX Results Minneapolis, MN $29.4 17 Paul Chan Modern Family Realtor San Diego, CA/Toronto, ONT $27.5 18 David Ayerdi Sotheby’s International Realty San Francisco, CA $26.1 19 Lisa Morgan John L. Scott Bellevue Main Renton, WA $ 25.8 20 Tracy Kasper Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty Boise, ID $25.7 21 Stefan Jezycki eXp Realty Incline Village, CA $25.2 22 Robert Dawson Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Dawson Ford Garbee & Co Ashburn, VA $25.1 23 Tiffany Featherstone Realty One Group Phoenix, AZ $24.5 24 Timothy Tobish The Collective Los Angeles, CA $24.5 25 Dean Tompkins Keller Williams Biltmore Partners Los Angeles, CA $24.5 26 Richard Stanley Coldwell Banker Realty Los Angeles, CA $24.3 27 Brian Copeland Doorbell Real Estate Nashville, TN $24.2 28 Garrett Chan Compass Pasadena, CA $23.6 29 Bonnie Roseman Living Room Realty Portland, OR $22.5 30 Cheryl Smith Equity Mid-Atlantic Real Estate Ashburn, VA $21.9 31 David Shotwell Compass Washington, DC $21.6 32 Wendy Wilson Engel & Völkers Bozeman Belgrade, MT $21.3 33 Vanessa Gamp Corcoran Global Living San Francisco, CA $20.9 34 Jeremy Fain Greenwood King Properties Houston, TX $20.4 35 Marcie Bolt Engel & Völkers Melbourne Beachside Melbourne, FL $20.3 36 Kevin Kropp Vanguard Properties San Francisco, CA $20.1 37 Jennifer Schumacher Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Gilbert, AZ $19.2 38 David Dorman Century 21 Professional Group Ocoee, FL $19.2 39 Kale Corey Compass Bellevue, WA $18.6 40 Jeremy Scott Fisher Compass Chicago, IL $18.3 41 Travis Callstrom RE/MAX Advantage Plus Minnetonka, MN $18.2 42 Roman Novian Coldwell Banker Jim Stewart, Realtors Waco, TX $17.4 43 Debbie Barrera Realty Austin Austin, TX $17 44 Dwayne Leatherwood ERA Live Moore Raleigh, NC $16.9 45 Nick Libert EXIT Strategy Realty Chicago, IL $16.8 46 Adriana Rodriguez Keller Williams City-View San Antonio, TX $16.6 47 Terry Behal NextHome Realty Professionals Fort Lauderdale, FL $16 48 Dallas Ackley Compass Orlando, FL $15.6 49 Babs De Lay Urban Utah Homes & Estates Salt Lake City, UT $15.4 50 Sean Morris Morris & Associates Bellevue, WA $14.9 51 Eric Manherz Royal LePage Ottawa, ONT $14.9 52 J. D’Ann Melnick City Chic Real Estate Washington, DC $14.8 53 Steven Burk Keller Williams Steven Burk Realtor Tampa, FL $14 54 David Merrick Coldwell Banker Bain Vancouver, WA $13.8 55 Marc Dickow Core7 Real Estate San Francisco, CA $13.6 56 Carla Coshow Coshow Real Estate Group San Diego, CA $13.5 57 Eric Kucifer RE/MAX Marketplace Oak Creek, WI $13.2 58 Lorin Culver Coldwell Banker Realty Bethesda, MD $12.6 59 Barry Kramer Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Choice Realty Scarsdale, NY $12.2 60 Middy Matthews The More Group Ann Arbor, MI $12 61 Jeff Morabito Keller Williams Realty Atlanta Buckhead Atlanta, GA $12 62 Lee Pfund Village Real Estate Nashville, TN $11.9 63 Eileen O’Reilly O’Reilly Property Group Burlingame, CA $11.8 64 Joseph Poletto Keller Williams Jacksonville Realty Jacksonville, FL $11.7 65 Amber Fawcett RE/MAX Tri Star Knoxville, TN $11.6 66 Ken Elder Long Realty Uptown Phoenix, AZ $11.4 67 Caitlin Jones RE/MAX Realty Unlimited Brandon, FL $11.1 68 Stacey Barton RLAH Real Estate Washington, DC $10.7 69 Blair Myers Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers Macon, GA $10.3 70 Brad Davis Keller Williams Greater Seattle Seattle, WA $10.3 71 Jeremy Fisher Realty Austin Austin, TX $10.2 72 Christopher Spade Keller Williams San Diego Metro San Diego, CA $10.1 73 Eric Norman The McDevitt Agency Charlotte, NC $10.0

TEAM SIDES

Rank Team Lead Team Name Company City, State Sides 1 Michael Zinicola The EZ Sales Team Keller Williams Citywide Westlake, OH 1,356.50 2 Mark Pattison PorchLight Realty Team eXp Realty San Diego, CA 407 3 Chris Schlenkerman Collaborative Home Sales Group RE/MAX Crossroads Rocky River, OH 269 4 Jeff Anderson Anderson Real Estate Group eXp Realty Long Beach, CA 206.35 5 Darin Stephens Stone and Story Real Estate Group Stone and Story Real Estate Group Topeka, KS 204 6 Michael Patterson The MD Home Team RE/MAX IKON Timonium, MD 194 7 Seth Task Task Team Professional Realty Moreland Hills, OH 177 8 Angie Ripley Ripley Associates Engel & Völkers Kansas City – Leawood Leawood, KS 170 9 John Whitesell Team Whitesell Keller Williams Atlantic Partners St. Augustine, FL 163.6 10 Michael Kaslow Michael Kaslow Team Keller Williams Realty Integrity Gates Minneapolis, MN 154.2 11 Bob McCranie Texas Pride Realty Group HomeSmart Stars Plano, TX 146 12 Simon Westfall-Kwong Simon Westfall-Kwong Real Estate Group Keller Williams Premier Properties Short Hills, NJ 117.5 13 Tim Hur Tim Hur and Helen Nguyen Team Point Honors and Associates, Realtors Duluth, GA 117 14 Luke Volz Luke Volz Real Estate Group Realty One Conroe, TX 108 15 Joshua Baumgardner The Alliance Group TTR Sotheby’s International Realty McLean, VA 103 Grant Muller Grant Muller Group Spaces Real Estate Denver, CO 103 17 Heather Stotts The Hustle and Heart Group Keller Williams Realty Seminole, FL 92 18 Melinda Elmer The Elmer Team Century 21 Masters Long Beach, CA 87 Steve Kettelle The Steve Kettelle Team Keller Williams Realty Pine City, NY 87 20 Cassie Lamoureux The Cassie Lamoureux Group Keller Williams Realty Ocoee, FL 86.65 21 Brandon Prewitt The Prewitt Group RE/MAX Metro Plus Columbus, OH 83 22 Larry Bammer Stubbs & Bammer Luxury Group First Team Real Estate Laguna Hills, CA 72 Jeremiah Kobelka The JFK Living Team Keller Williams Cherry Hill Haddon Township, NJ 72 24 Octavius Smiley-Humphries The Smiley Group Flex Realty Durham, NC 66 25 Gregg Klar Gregg’s Team Keller Williams Village Square Realty Austin, TX 65 James Meyer Meyer & Dial of Cutler Real Estate Cutler Real Estate Columbus, OH 65 27 Tony Mattar HomeCo Chicago HomeCo Chicago Chicago, IL 55 28 Richard Woods Woods Real Estate Woods Real Estate Services San Diego, CA 54 29 Chris Clark Chris Clark Team Compass Oakland, CA 52 Lisa Morgan KeySeekers Team Mainframe Real Estate Orlando, FL 52 32 Sam Olson The Olson Group RE/MAX Gold Reno, NV 47.5 32 Shawn Layton The Central Florida Home Boys Keller Williams at the Parks Orlando, FL 46 33 Greg Gorman Team Paradise John R. Wood Properties Naples, FL 44 Christopher Suranna Metro DC Houses RLAH Real Estate Washington, DC 44 35 Kent Dover Dover + McAdams Coldwell Banker RPM Group Hot Springs, AR 43 36 Ben Laube Ben Laube Homes eXp Realty Maitland, FL 42

TEAM VOLUME

Rank Team Lead Team Name Company City, State Volume

($ Million) 1 Michael Zinicola The EZ Sales Team Keller Williams Citywide Westlake, OH $307.6 2 Mark Pattison PorchLight Realty Team eXp Realty San Diego, CA $217.7 3 Jeff Anderson Anderson Real Estate Group eXp Realty Long Beach, CA $148.1 4 Simon Westfall-Kwong Simon Westfall-Kwong Real Estate Group Keller Williams Premier Properties Short Hills, NJ $101.8 5 Joshua Baumgardner The Alliance Group TTR Sotheby’s International Realty McLean, VA $90.3 6 Chris Schlenkerman Collaborative Home Sales Group RE/MAX Crossroads Rocky River, OH $65 7 Grant Muller Grant Muller Group Spaces Real Estate Denver, CO $62.7 8 Brett Caviness The Caviness Group Compass Menlo Park, CA $59.8 9 Larry Bammer Stubbs & Bammer Luxury Group First Team Real Estate Laguna Hills, CA $54.3 10 Chris Clark Chris Clark Team Compass Oakland, CA $53.5 11 Angie Ripley Ripley Associates Engel & Völkers Kansas City- Leawood Leawood, KS $50 12 Michael Kaslow Michael Kaslow Team Keller Williams Realty Integrity Gates Minneapolis, MN $47.9 13 John Whitesell Team Whitesell Keller Williams Atlantic Partners St. Augustine, FL $47.1 14 Michael Patterson The MD Home Team RE/MAX Ikon Timonium, MD $45.8 15 Tim Hur Tim Hur and Helen Nguyen Team Point Honors and Associates, Realtors Duluth, GA $41.9 16 Richard Woods Woods Real Estate Woods Real Estate Services San Diego, CA $40.0 17 Seth Task Task Team Professional Realty Moreland Hills, OH $39.5 18 Darin Stephens Stone and Story Real Estate Group Stone and Story Real Estate Group Topeka, KS $37.7 19 Gregg Klar Gregg’s Team Keller Williams Village Square Realty Austin, TX $34.5 20 Kenny Gong Willowmar Team Compass San Francisco, CA $34.1 21 Greg Gorman Team Paradise John R. Wood Properties Naples, FL $34.1 22 Bob McCranie Texas Pride Realty Group HomeSmart Stars Plano, TX $30.9 23 Heather Stotts The Hustle and Heart Group Keller Williams Realty Seminole, FL $27 24 Luke Volz Luke Volz Real Estate Group Realty One Conroe, TX $26.9 25 James Meyer Meyer & Dial Cutler Real Estate Columbus, OH $26.9 26 Cassie Lamoureux The Cassie Lamoureux Group Keller Williams Classic Realty Ocoee, FL $25.7 27 Dave Gervase Reside Oceanside Team Keller Williams Professionals Ft. Lauderdale, FL $25.2 28 Brandon Prewitt The Prewitt Group RE/MAX Metro Plus Columbus, OH $22.8 29 Tony Mattar HomeCo Chicago HomeCo Chicago Chicago, IL $21.5 30 Octavius Smiley-Humphries The Smiley Group Flex Realty Durham, NC $21.1 31 Jeremiah Kobelka The JFK Living Team Keller Williams Cherry Hill Haddon Twp., NJ $20.9 32 Sam Olson The Olson Group RE/MAX Gold Reno, NV $18.9 33 Thomas Downing The Thomas Downing Group @properties Winnetka, IL $17.6 34 Thomas Janis Brackett Janis Group Engel & Völkers By The Sea Gloucester, MA $17.3 35 Christopher Suranna Metro DC Houses RLAH Real Estate Washington, DC $16.8 36 Kent Dover Dover + McAdams Coldwell Banker RPM Group Hot Springs, AR $16 37 Ben Laube Ben Laube Homes eXp Realty Maitland, FL $15.5

