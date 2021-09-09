Roughly a year after it launched, the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance on Thursday debuted new rankings that show which of its members are doing the most business.
The rankings have been dubbed the “LGBTQ+ Real Estate Top Producers list.” They include breakdowns by both sides and sales volume, and ultimately feature more than 200 Alliance members. Alliance CEO Ryan Weyandt said in a statement Thursday that the goal was to highlight the “best of the best in the Alliance,” and to show “the LGBTQ+ community that our members are here to assist them when the time comes to buy or sell.”
“The LGBTQ+ community faces a variety of hurdles when they enter the home buying and selling journey that go beyond the traditional stress associated with such moves,” Weyandt continued. “Discrimination and concerns about community and neighborhood acceptance are at the top of that list.”
Realogy sponsored the new list, which was created in partnership with real estate ranking firm RealTrends.
Atlanta area agent Shirley Gary topped the individual lists for both transaction sides and sales volume, with 621 sides and $121.2 million in sales, respectively. Among teams, the Ohio-based EZ Sales Team scored the top spots on both the sides and volume lists. Michael Zinicola leads that team.
The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance coalesced last fall in the wake of controversies that roiled the National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP). Over the ensuing months, the organization struck up partnerships with Realtor groups and big-name companies.
According to Thursday’s statement, the Alliance currently has more than 1,500 members, as well as over 50 chapters spread across the U.S. and Canada. And Weyandt added in the statement that the Alliance’s members are uniquely positioned to serve LGBT real estate consumers.
“Our members, which include critically important allies, are some of the most skilled professionals in the real estate industry and they understand these issues,” he said. “They can naturally empathize with LGBTQ+ clients.”
Here are the full rankings:
INDIVIDUAL SIDES
|Rank
|Name
|Company
|City, State
|Sides
|1
|Shirley Gary
|Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta
|Atlanta, GA
|621
|2
|Paul Bryant
|PRIME Real Estate Group
|Hoboken, NJ
|118
|3
|Amy Ruzick
|RE/MAX Results
|Minneapolis, MN
|105
|4
|Robert Dawson
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Dawson Ford Garbee & Co
|Ashburn, VA
|96
|5
|Melinda Elmer
|Century 21 Masters
|Long Beach, CA
|87.25
|6
|Tracy Kasper
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty
|Boise, ID
|76
|7
|Blair Myers
|Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers
|Macon, GA
|73
|8
|Eric Kucifer
|RE/MAX Marketplace
|Oak Creek, WI
|70
|9
|Jeremy Fain
|Greenwood King Properties
|Houston, TX
|69
|10
|Joshua Coon
|Park Hill Realty Group
|Kingsport, TN
|68
|11
|Chris McNelis
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeSevices McNelis Group Properties
|Solomons, MD
|67
|Roman Novian
|Coldwell Banker Jim Stewart, Realtors
|Waco, TX
|67
|13
|Elyse Riley
|Riley Real Estate
|Springfield, MO
|63
|14
|Wendy Wilson
|Engel & Völkers Bozeman
|Belgrade, MT
|62
|15
|David Dorman
|Century 21 Professional Group
|Ocoee, FL
|60
|16
|Paul Chan
|Modern Family Realtor
|San Diego, CA/Toronto, ONT
|58
|17
|Brian Copeland
|Doorbell Real Estate
|Nashville, TN
|57
|Jessica Sullivan
|RE/MAX Real Estate Associates
|Terre Haute, IN
|57
|19
|Steven Porzio
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Spring Lake, NJ
|56
|Geoff Hamill
|Wheeler Steffen Sotheby’s International Realty
|Claremont, CA
|56
|21
|Marcie Bolt
|Engel & Völkers Melbourne Beachside
|Melbourne, FL
|54
|22
|Travis Callstrom
|RE/MAX Advantage Plus
|Minnetonka, MN
|53
|Adriana Rodriguez
|Keller Williams City-View
|San Antonio, TX
|53
|24
|Dallas Ackley
|Compass
|Orlando, FL
|52.6
|25
|Amber Fawcett
|RE/MAX Tri Star
|Knoxville, TN
|52
|26
|Joseph Poletto
|Keller Williams Jacksonville Realty
|Jacksonville, FL
|51.75
|27
|Geoff Hamill
|Wheeler Steffen Sotheby’s International Realty
|Claremont, CA
|51.47
|28
|Nick Libert
|EXIT Strategy Realty
|Chicago, IL
|51
|29
|Herman Chan
|Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty
|Berkeley, CA
|49
|30
|Lee Robinson
|Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty
|Florence, KY
|47.31
|31
|Wendy Storch
|Sotheby’s International Realty
|Oakland, CA
|47.25
|32
|Barry Kramer
|Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Choice Realty
|Scarsdale, NY
|47
|Ben Lee
|Ben Lee Properties at Coldwell Banker
|Beverly Hills, CA
|47
|34
|Steven Burk
|Keller Williams Steven Burk Realtor
|Tampa, FL
|46
|35
|Caitlin Jones
|RE/MAX Realty Unlimited
|Brandon, FL
|45
|36
|Jennifer Schumacher
|Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
|Gilbert, AZ
|44
|Debbie Barrera
|Realty Austin
|Austin, TX
|44
|38
|Tiffani Reynolds
|Keller Williams Signature Realty
|Katy, TX
|43
|Jeremy Scott Fisher
|Compass
|Chicago, IL
|43
|40
|Middy Matthews
|The More Group
|Ann Arbor, MI
|42
|Cheryl Smith
|Equity Mid-Atlantic Real Estate
|Ashburn, VA
|42
|42
|Bonnie Roseman
|Living Room Realty
|Portland, OR
|41
|43
|Terry Behal
|NextHome Realty Professionals
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|40
|44
|Eric Manherz
|Royal LePage
|Ottawa, Canada
|37.5
|45
|Elizabeth Smith
|RE/MAX Results
|St. Louis, MO
|37
|Kale Corey
|Compass
|Bellevue, WA
|37
|Dwayne Leatherwood
|ERA Live Moore Real Estate
|Raleigh, NC
|37
|Roxann Taylor
|Engel & Völkers Dallas Southlake
|Miami, FL
|37
|49
|Emily Fraser
|Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty
|Pittsburgh, PA
|36
|Babs De Lay
|Urban Utah Homes & Estates
|SLC, UT
|36
|51
|Lee Pfund
|Village Real Estate
|Nashville, TN
|35
|52
|Ken Elder
|Long Realty Uptown
|Phoenix, AZ
|33
|53
|Jeremy Fisher
|Realty Austin
|Austin, TX
|32
|54
|Traci Maurer
|Coldwell Banker Schmidt
|Westlake, OH
|31
|55
|Jessa Walsh
|Intero Real Estate Services
|San Jose, CA
|30
|56
|Stefan Jezycki
|eXp Realty
|Incline Village, CA
|29
|Jason Morton
|Premier South Real Estate
|Huntersville, NC
|29
|58
|Angela Boyer-Stump
|Sotheby’s International Realty Bridgehampton Brokerage
|Bridgehampton, NY
|28.75
|59
|Carla Coshow
|Coshow Real Estate Group
|San Diego, CA
|28
|Lorin Culver
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Bethesda, MD
|28
|61
|J. D’Ann Melnick
|City Chic Real Estate
|Washington, DC
|27
|Jeff Morabito
|Keller Williams Realty Atlanta Buckhead
|Atlanta, GA
|27
|63
|Garrett Chan
|Compass
|Pasadena, CA
|26
|David Merrick
|Coldwell Banker Bain
|Vancouver, WA
|26
|Nicole Moore
|Moore Integrity Team
|Greenfield, MA
|26
|66
|Tiffany Featherstone
|Realty One Group
|Phoenix, AZ
|25
|Heather Macpherson
|Realty One Group
|Phoenix, AZ
|25
|David Shotwell
|Compass
|Washington, DC
|25
|Timothy Tobish
|The Collective
|Los Angeles, CA
|25
|Dean Tompkins
|Keller Williams Biltmore Partners
|Los Angeles, CA
|25
INDIVIDUAL SALES VOLUME
|Rank
|Name
|Company
|City, State
|Volume ($Million)
|1
|Shirley Gary
|Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta
|Atlanta, GA
|$121.2
|2
|Ben Lee
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Beverly Hills, CA
|$119.6
|3
|Wendy Storch
|Sotheby’s International Realty
|Oakland, CA
|$113.6
|4
|Angela Boyer-Stump
|Sotheby’s International Realty Bridgehampton Brokerage
|Bridgehampton, NY
|$86.9
|5
|Herman Chan
|Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty
|Berkeley, CA
|$66.3
|6
|Geoff Hamill
|Sotheby’s International Realty
|Claremont, CA
|$52.7
|7
|Roxann Taylor
|Engel & Völkers Dallas Southlake
|Miami, FL
|$47.5
|8
|Melinda Elmer
|Century 21 Masters
|Long Beach, CA
|$47.0
|9
|Chris McNelis
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices McNelis Group Properties
|Solomons, MD
|$41.4
|10
|Geoff Hamill
|Wheeler Steffen Sotheby’s International Realty
|Claremont, CA
|$41.3
|11
|Paul Bryant
|PRIME Real Estate Group
|Hoboken, NJ
|$35.3
|12
|Steven Porzio
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Spring Lake, NJ
|$32.5
|13
|Lee Robinson
|Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty
|Florence, KY
|$32.4
|14
|Jessa Walsh
|Intero Real Estate Services
|San Jose, CA
|$30.2
|15
|Dan Slaughter
|Vanguard Properties
|San Francisco, CA
|$29.8
|16
|Amy Ruzick
|RE/MAX Results
|Minneapolis, MN
|$29.4
|17
|Paul Chan
|Modern Family Realtor
|San Diego, CA/Toronto, ONT
|$27.5
|18
|David Ayerdi
|Sotheby’s International Realty
|San Francisco, CA
|$26.1
|19
|Lisa Morgan
|John L. Scott Bellevue Main
|Renton, WA
|$25.8
|20
|Tracy Kasper
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty
|Boise, ID
|$25.7
|21
|Stefan Jezycki
|eXp Realty
|Incline Village, CA
|$25.2
|22
|Robert Dawson
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Dawson Ford Garbee & Co
|Ashburn, VA
|$25.1
|23
|Tiffany Featherstone
|Realty One Group
|Phoenix, AZ
|$24.5
|24
|Timothy Tobish
|The Collective
|Los Angeles, CA
|$24.5
|25
|Dean Tompkins
|Keller Williams Biltmore Partners
|Los Angeles, CA
|$24.5
|26
|Richard Stanley
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Los Angeles, CA
|$24.3
|27
|Brian Copeland
|Doorbell Real Estate
|Nashville, TN
|$24.2
|28
|Garrett Chan
|Compass
|Pasadena, CA
|$23.6
|29
|Bonnie Roseman
|Living Room Realty
|Portland, OR
|$22.5
|30
|Cheryl Smith
|Equity Mid-Atlantic Real Estate
|Ashburn, VA
|$21.9
|31
|David Shotwell
|Compass
|Washington, DC
|$21.6
|32
|Wendy Wilson
|Engel & Völkers Bozeman
|Belgrade, MT
|$21.3
|33
|Vanessa Gamp
|Corcoran Global Living
|San Francisco, CA
|$20.9
|34
|Jeremy Fain
|Greenwood King Properties
|Houston, TX
|$20.4
|35
|Marcie Bolt
|Engel & Völkers Melbourne Beachside
|Melbourne, FL
|$20.3
|36
|Kevin Kropp
|Vanguard Properties
|San Francisco, CA
|$20.1
|37
|Jennifer Schumacher
|Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty
|Gilbert, AZ
|$19.2
|38
|David Dorman
|Century 21 Professional Group
|Ocoee, FL
|$19.2
|39
|Kale Corey
|Compass
|Bellevue, WA
|$18.6
|40
|Jeremy Scott Fisher
|Compass
|Chicago, IL
|$18.3
|41
|Travis Callstrom
|RE/MAX Advantage Plus
|Minnetonka, MN
|$18.2
|42
|Roman Novian
|Coldwell Banker Jim Stewart, Realtors
|Waco, TX
|$17.4
|43
|Debbie Barrera
|Realty Austin
|Austin, TX
|$17
|44
|Dwayne Leatherwood
|ERA Live Moore
|Raleigh, NC
|$16.9
|45
|Nick Libert
|EXIT Strategy Realty
|Chicago, IL
|$16.8
|46
|Adriana Rodriguez
|Keller Williams City-View
|San Antonio, TX
|$16.6
|47
|Terry Behal
|NextHome Realty Professionals
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|$16
|48
|Dallas Ackley
|Compass
|Orlando, FL
|$15.6
|49
|Babs De Lay
|Urban Utah Homes & Estates
|Salt Lake City, UT
|$15.4
|50
|Sean Morris
|Morris & Associates
|Bellevue, WA
|$14.9
|51
|Eric Manherz
|Royal LePage
|Ottawa, ONT
|$14.9
|52
|J. D’Ann Melnick
|City Chic Real Estate
|Washington, DC
|$14.8
|53
|Steven Burk
|Keller Williams Steven Burk Realtor
|Tampa, FL
|$14
|54
|David Merrick
|Coldwell Banker Bain
|Vancouver, WA
|$13.8
|55
|Marc Dickow
|Core7 Real Estate
|San Francisco, CA
|$13.6
|56
|Carla Coshow
|Coshow Real Estate Group
|San Diego, CA
|$13.5
|57
|Eric Kucifer
|RE/MAX Marketplace
|Oak Creek, WI
|$13.2
|58
|Lorin Culver
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Bethesda, MD
|$12.6
|59
|Barry Kramer
|Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Choice Realty
|Scarsdale, NY
|$12.2
|60
|Middy Matthews
|The More Group
|Ann Arbor, MI
|$12
|61
|Jeff Morabito
|Keller Williams Realty Atlanta Buckhead
|Atlanta, GA
|$12
|62
|Lee Pfund
|Village Real Estate
|Nashville, TN
|$11.9
|63
|Eileen O’Reilly
|O’Reilly Property Group
|Burlingame, CA
|$11.8
|64
|Joseph Poletto
|Keller Williams Jacksonville Realty
|Jacksonville, FL
|$11.7
|65
|Amber Fawcett
|RE/MAX Tri Star
|Knoxville, TN
|$11.6
|66
|Ken Elder
|Long Realty Uptown
|Phoenix, AZ
|$11.4
|67
|Caitlin Jones
|RE/MAX Realty Unlimited
|Brandon, FL
|$11.1
|68
|Stacey Barton
|RLAH Real Estate
|Washington, DC
|$10.7
|69
|Blair Myers
|Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers
|Macon, GA
|$10.3
|70
|Brad Davis
|Keller Williams Greater Seattle
|Seattle, WA
|$10.3
|71
|Jeremy Fisher
|Realty Austin
|Austin, TX
|$10.2
|72
|Christopher Spade
|Keller Williams San Diego Metro
|San Diego, CA
|$10.1
|73
|Eric Norman
|The McDevitt Agency
|Charlotte, NC
|$10.0
TEAM SIDES
|Rank
|Team Lead
|Team Name
|Company
|City, State
|Sides
|1
|Michael Zinicola
|The EZ Sales Team
|Keller Williams Citywide
|Westlake, OH
|1,356.50
|2
|Mark Pattison
|PorchLight Realty Team
|eXp Realty
|San Diego, CA
|407
|3
|Chris Schlenkerman
|Collaborative Home Sales Group
|RE/MAX Crossroads
|Rocky River, OH
|269
|4
|Jeff Anderson
|Anderson Real Estate Group
|eXp Realty
|Long Beach, CA
|206.35
|5
|Darin Stephens
|Stone and Story Real Estate Group
|Stone and Story Real Estate Group
|Topeka, KS
|204
|6
|Michael Patterson
|The MD Home Team
|RE/MAX IKON
|Timonium, MD
|194
|7
|Seth Task
|Task Team
|Professional Realty
|Moreland Hills, OH
|177
|8
|Angie Ripley
|Ripley Associates
|Engel & Völkers Kansas City – Leawood
|Leawood, KS
|170
|9
|John Whitesell
|Team Whitesell
|Keller Williams Atlantic Partners
|St. Augustine, FL
|163.6
|10
|Michael Kaslow
|Michael Kaslow Team
|Keller Williams Realty Integrity Gates
|Minneapolis, MN
|154.2
|11
|Bob McCranie
|Texas Pride Realty Group
|HomeSmart Stars
|Plano, TX
|146
|12
|Simon Westfall-Kwong
|Simon Westfall-Kwong Real Estate Group
|Keller Williams Premier Properties
|Short Hills, NJ
|117.5
|13
|Tim Hur
|Tim Hur and Helen Nguyen Team
|Point Honors and Associates, Realtors
|Duluth, GA
|117
|14
|Luke Volz
|Luke Volz Real Estate Group
|Realty One
|Conroe, TX
|108
|15
|Joshua Baumgardner
|The Alliance Group
|TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
|McLean, VA
|103
|Grant Muller
|Grant Muller Group
|Spaces Real Estate
|Denver, CO
|103
|17
|Heather Stotts
|The Hustle and Heart Group
|Keller Williams Realty
|Seminole, FL
|92
|18
|Melinda Elmer
|The Elmer Team
|Century 21 Masters
|Long Beach, CA
|87
|Steve Kettelle
|The Steve Kettelle Team
|Keller Williams Realty
|Pine City, NY
|87
|20
|Cassie Lamoureux
|The Cassie Lamoureux Group
|Keller Williams Realty
|Ocoee, FL
|86.65
|21
|Brandon Prewitt
|The Prewitt Group
|RE/MAX Metro Plus
|Columbus, OH
|83
|22
|Larry Bammer
|Stubbs & Bammer Luxury Group
|First Team Real Estate
|Laguna Hills, CA
|72
|Jeremiah Kobelka
|The JFK Living Team
|Keller Williams Cherry Hill
|Haddon Township, NJ
|72
|24
|Octavius Smiley-Humphries
|The Smiley Group
|Flex Realty
|Durham, NC
|66
|25
|Gregg Klar
|Gregg’s Team
|Keller Williams Village Square Realty
|Austin, TX
|65
|James Meyer
|Meyer & Dial of Cutler Real Estate
|Cutler Real Estate
|Columbus, OH
|65
|27
|Tony Mattar
|HomeCo Chicago
|HomeCo Chicago
|Chicago, IL
|55
|28
|Richard Woods
|Woods Real Estate
|Woods Real Estate Services
|San Diego, CA
|54
|29
|Chris Clark
|Chris Clark Team
|Compass
|Oakland, CA
|52
|Lisa Morgan
|KeySeekers Team
|Mainframe Real Estate
|Orlando, FL
|52
|32
|Sam Olson
|The Olson Group
|RE/MAX Gold
|Reno, NV
|47.5
|32
|Shawn Layton
|The Central Florida Home Boys
|Keller Williams at the Parks
|Orlando, FL
|46
|33
|Greg Gorman
|Team Paradise
|John R. Wood Properties
|Naples, FL
|44
|Christopher Suranna
|Metro DC Houses
|RLAH Real Estate
|Washington, DC
|44
|35
|Kent Dover
|Dover + McAdams
|Coldwell Banker RPM Group
|Hot Springs, AR
|43
|36
|Ben Laube
|Ben Laube Homes
|eXp Realty
|Maitland, FL
|42
TEAM VOLUME
|Rank
|Team Lead
|Team Name
|Company
|City, State
|Volume
($ Million)
|1
|Michael Zinicola
|The EZ Sales Team
|Keller Williams Citywide
|Westlake, OH
|$307.6
|2
|Mark Pattison
|PorchLight Realty Team
|eXp Realty
|San Diego, CA
|$217.7
|3
|Jeff Anderson
|Anderson Real Estate Group
|eXp Realty
|Long Beach, CA
|$148.1
|4
|Simon Westfall-Kwong
|Simon Westfall-Kwong Real Estate Group
|Keller Williams Premier Properties
|Short Hills, NJ
|$101.8
|5
|Joshua Baumgardner
|The Alliance Group
|TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
|McLean, VA
|$90.3
|6
|Chris Schlenkerman
|Collaborative Home Sales Group
|RE/MAX Crossroads
|Rocky River, OH
|$65
|7
|Grant Muller
|Grant Muller Group
|Spaces Real Estate
|Denver, CO
|$62.7
|8
|Brett Caviness
|The Caviness Group
|Compass
|Menlo Park, CA
|$59.8
|9
|Larry Bammer
|Stubbs & Bammer Luxury Group
|First Team Real Estate
|Laguna Hills, CA
|$54.3
|10
|Chris Clark
|Chris Clark Team
|Compass
|Oakland, CA
|$53.5
|11
|Angie Ripley
|Ripley Associates
|Engel & Völkers Kansas City- Leawood
|Leawood, KS
|$50
|12
|Michael Kaslow
|Michael Kaslow Team
|Keller Williams Realty Integrity Gates
|Minneapolis, MN
|$47.9
|13
|John Whitesell
|Team Whitesell
|Keller Williams Atlantic Partners
|St. Augustine, FL
|$47.1
|14
|Michael Patterson
|The MD Home Team
|RE/MAX Ikon
|Timonium, MD
|$45.8
|15
|Tim Hur
|Tim Hur and Helen Nguyen Team
|Point Honors and Associates, Realtors
|Duluth, GA
|$41.9
|16
|Richard Woods
|Woods Real Estate
|Woods Real Estate Services
|San Diego, CA
|$40.0
|17
|Seth Task
|Task Team
|Professional Realty
|Moreland Hills, OH
|$39.5
|18
|Darin Stephens
|Stone and Story Real Estate Group
|Stone and Story Real Estate Group
|Topeka, KS
|$37.7
|19
|Gregg Klar
|Gregg’s Team
|Keller Williams Village Square Realty
|Austin, TX
|$34.5
|20
|Kenny Gong
|Willowmar Team
|Compass
|San Francisco, CA
|$34.1
|21
|Greg Gorman
|Team Paradise
|John R. Wood Properties
|Naples, FL
|$34.1
|22
|Bob McCranie
|Texas Pride Realty Group
|HomeSmart Stars
|Plano, TX
|$30.9
|23
|Heather Stotts
|The Hustle and Heart Group
|Keller Williams Realty
|Seminole, FL
|$27
|24
|Luke Volz
|Luke Volz Real Estate Group
|Realty One
|Conroe, TX
|$26.9
|25
|James Meyer
|Meyer & Dial
|Cutler Real Estate
|Columbus, OH
|$26.9
|26
|Cassie Lamoureux
|The Cassie Lamoureux Group
|Keller Williams Classic Realty
|Ocoee, FL
|$25.7
|27
|Dave Gervase
|Reside Oceanside Team
|Keller Williams Professionals
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|$25.2
|28
|Brandon Prewitt
|The Prewitt Group
|RE/MAX Metro Plus
|Columbus, OH
|$22.8
|29
|Tony Mattar
|HomeCo Chicago
|HomeCo Chicago
|Chicago, IL
|$21.5
|30
|Octavius Smiley-Humphries
|The Smiley Group
|Flex Realty
|Durham, NC
|$21.1
|31
|Jeremiah Kobelka
|The JFK Living Team
|Keller Williams Cherry Hill
|Haddon Twp., NJ
|$20.9
|32
|Sam Olson
|The Olson Group
|RE/MAX Gold
|Reno, NV
|$18.9
|33
|Thomas Downing
|The Thomas Downing Group
|@properties
|Winnetka, IL
|$17.6
|34
|Thomas Janis
|Brackett Janis Group
|Engel & Völkers By The Sea
|Gloucester, MA
|$17.3
|35
|Christopher Suranna
|Metro DC Houses
|RLAH Real Estate
|Washington, DC
|$16.8
|36
|Kent Dover
|Dover + McAdams
|Coldwell Banker RPM Group
|Hot Springs, AR
|$16
|37
|Ben Laube
|Ben Laube Homes
|eXp Realty
|Maitland, FL
|$15.5
