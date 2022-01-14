Adwerx’s most recent digital advertising product, Adwerx Motion, will be rolled out across Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’s entire national network of more than 50,000 agents.

Adwerx’s most recent digital advertising product, Adwerx Motion, will be rolled out across Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’s entire national network of more than 50,000 agents, according to a press release sent by Adwerx.

The animated advertising format was released by Adwerx in the summer of 2021. The HTML5-based product was developed to enhance the presence of clients’ ads when presented on the various news, sports and entertainment websites the company uses to attract leads.

As part of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ existing account, initiated in 2019, motion ads will require very little interaction from the agents and teams deploying them. Automated Advertising from Adwerx allows clients to remain largely hands-off as the software connects directly to in-house software to run listing campaigns across its network of web-media partners.

“The company is one of Adwerx’s first customers to receive access to this technology across every ad type, and the attention-grabbing display ads will equip network members with more memorable campaigns, influencing recall and recognition of their personal brands,” the release stated.

Motion ads can be GIFs (graphics interchange format) or video and, according to wordstream.com, respond to mobile browsers as effectively as they do desktop enviornments.

Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, said in the release that the company’s ongoing success with Adwerx made it easy to roll out motion ads.

“We’ve been continuously impressed with Adwerx’s innovation over the last few years, their team is constantly bringing new ideas to the table,” Budnick said. “The ability to upgrade our automated listing and branding campaigns to a motion design creates another opportunity for our network members to enhance the marketing of the properties they are representing.”

The fall of 2020 saw Adwerx launch its streaming media advertising product. Real estate brokerages and agents can use it to run promotions on Hulu, for example, and the streaming arms of NBC, Fox, ABC, A&E, Discovery and the Food Network, among others.

Adwerx announced in November, 2021 it had secured $14.5 million in funding to spur expansion of its Customer Relationship Advertising platform, which enables a brokerage’s CRM to feed data directly Adwerx. This is what in-part underlies automated advertising programs.

“This year [in 2021] we will add more than 250 enterprise customers,” Adwerx CEO Jed Carlson said in November. “This financing gives us more fuel to continue investing into the growth drivers of the business.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has more 1,500 offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, The Bahamas and India. It represented more than $138 billion in real estate sales volume, according to the company.

