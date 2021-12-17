Success starts with developing a clear understanding of who you are, who your ideal client is and what you offer. Package your services, position yourself for maximum exposure, and develop a process that keeps you top-of-mind.

The four P’s of marketing are often referred to as the key elements in marketing a product or service. In real estate, people do business with people. How do you market yourself and your services in a way that attracts your ideal clients? What do you need to do to make sure you are top-of-mind when they are deciding who they will work with to buy or sell real estate?

The following are the seven P’s of agent marketing that will set you apart from other agents and help you build a thriving real estate business.

1. Product

The foundation of agent marketing starts with the understanding that you are the product. To build your personal brand, you must build an awareness of who you are and the value you bring to the marketplace.

How are you going to make yourself stand out as the real estate agent of choice when people get ready to list their home for sale or to buy a home? Are you going to be the most knowledgeable agent in your market? Are you going to be the most professional agent in your market?

Ultimately, you must develop a clear picture of how you are different from other agents and be able to clearly define those differences. Once you have a clear understanding of who you are as the product, then you can move onto the next P.

2. Price

The second P in real estate agent marketing is price. The price portion of agent marketing is deciding on where you will specialize. Will you be a full-service agent that demands a premium, or will you be a discounter?

There are many ways to succeed in this business, but the easiest way to fail is to lack a clearly defined understanding of your value. The agents who thrive realize that clearly defining your niche and expectations in your marketing will help you magnetically draw your ideal clients to you.

3. People

Who is your ideal client? Will you be focusing on luxury real estate sales or investment property sales? Who are the clients you love working with? One way to identify your ideal client is to take an inventory of your favorite three to five past clients.

Where did they come from? What were the services you provided that they responded to the most? Identifying who your ideal clients are will bring clarity to your marketing.

4. Packaging

Now that you’ve identified yourself as the product, you’ve decided on your pricing model, and you’ve identified your ideal client, this is where the marketing begins.

How will you package yourself as the agent of choice for your ideal client? Will you be the best information source for your ideal client? Will you provide the highest-level service possible for buyers and sellers?

Packaging is the brand consistency that leads to trust. Will your marketing be “high gloss” or will it lean more on authenticity? Continuity is key to your personal branding finding success.

5. Positioning

How will you position yourself in front of your ideal clients? Based on who your ideal clients are and where they spend time, you can position yourself for maximum exposure.

Where do your ideal clients spend time? Is it on Instagram or Facebook? Are they on YouTube or TikTok? By understanding where they are, you can position yourself to be seen on a regular basis. Again, the understanding of who your ideal client is and how they spend their time provides you with a clear path to capturing their attention.

6. Process

You now have a clear understanding about how to package your marketing and how you will position yourself in front of your ideal client. The next step is to develop a process for consistency.

This involves finding a cadence for your content. If you will be positioning yourself through social media, then you will need to develop a content calendar that is easy to replicate.

The content calendar should include the number of posts you plan to do per day and the types of posts for each day. Here is an example of a content calendar:

Monday motivation posts that will include quotes and stories that inspire me.

motivation posts that will include quotes and stories that inspire me. Tuesday tips will be posts that answer my most frequently asked questions.

tips will be posts that answer my most frequently asked questions. Wednesdays are for hump day heroes. These posts focus on telling the stories about people in your community who are doing amazing things in your community or for local charities.

are for hump day heroes. These posts focus on telling the stories about people in your community who are doing amazing things in your community or for local charities. Testimonial Thursdays are the time to share testimonials clients have given. If you don’t have testimonials, this is a great day to post stories of how you helped your clients overcome whatever it was that was holding them back from selling their home or buying a home.

are the time to share testimonials clients have given. If you don’t have testimonials, this is a great day to post stories of how you helped your clients overcome whatever it was that was holding them back from selling their home or buying a home. Friday favorites is an opportunity to share a favorite property for the week.

favorites is an opportunity to share a favorite property for the week. Saturday spotlights are posts that focus on highlighting local businesses.

spotlights are posts that focus on highlighting local businesses. On Sunday, I like to post people I’m thankful for. This could be people you’ve worked with like lenders, inspectors, handymen or anyone else you are thankful for.

7. Purpose

Why are you in this business? What is your purpose in life? Share your reasons for being in this business and how it helps you fulfill your purpose. When you have a clear and concise purpose, you magnetically draw people to your business.

Vision attracts provision. Have a clear vision on why you are in this business at a deeper level, and everything else will take care of itself. The clearer you are on your purpose, the faster your business will grow.

Never lose focus on the understanding that you are the brand. People will either decide to do business with you or they’ll decide to work with someone else. Develop a clear understanding of who you are, who your ideal client is and what you offer. Package your services, position yourself for maximum exposure, and develop the process to keep you top-of-mind.

If you can identify your purpose and passionately pursue this business, success is inevitable.

Jimmy Burgess is the Chief Growth Officer for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida in Northwest Florida. Connect with him on Facebook or Instagram.