HomeServices of America subsidiary Edina Realty has acquired Hegg Realtors, the largest brokerage in South Dakota by sales volume. Hegg’s 200 agents will keep their local brand.

HomeServices of America subsidiary Edina Realty has acquired Hegg Realtors, the largest real estate brokerage in South Dakota by sales volume.

Founded in 1945, Sioux Falls-based Hegg Realtors’ 200 agents closed $1.22 billion in sales volume in 2021. Edina, which had a sales volume of $10.8 billion last year, has nearly 2,300 Realtors in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, including several who do a few transactions per year in South Dakota.

But acquiring Hegg, which has offices in Sioux Falls and Rapid City, gives Edina its first “significant presence” in the state, Gena Henrich, Edina’s director of marketing, told Inman via email.

The acquisition closed on Dec. 31. The company declined to disclose the acquisition price.

“By joining with Edina Realty, we have an extraordinary opportunity to strengthen our depth of services in the South Dakota market,” said Gregg Gohl, Hegg Realtors’ CEO, in a statement.

“Edina Realty is known for its integrity, financial strength and operational excellence, and we are pleased to be a part of this dynamic organization.”

Greg Mason

Gohl and Hegg’s chairman Bill Hegg will continue to lead Hegg Realtors locally in partnership with Edina Realty Home Services President and CEO Greg Mason and Edina Realty President Sharry Schmid, the company said.

The brokerage will keep its local brand as Hegg Realtors, an Edina Realty company.

In a statement, Mason said Edina Realty is excited about offering Hegg Realtor agents expanded support, technology and resources and about serving South Dakota buyers and sellers.

“Bill, Gregg and their agents have built an incredible business over the past 77 years,” Mason said. “We look forward to expanding our network to include their expertise in South Dakota.”

Email Andrea V. Brambila.

Like me on Facebook | Follow me on Twitter

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Keep up-to-date on tools and tactics to impress your clients and outshine your competition with the 2022 virtual bundle.Register Now×
Agent Appreciation Sale: Inman Select for only $85.CLAIM OFFER×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription