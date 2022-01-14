Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.

1. 22 ways to generate real estate listings in 2022

Canva

If your business is to be all that you want it to be this year, generating listings will be a big part of your growth. Implement one or many of these tried-and-true strategies — and you will have your best year ever.

2. Agents slam Realogy’s call to end mandatory NAR Participation Rule

hundred dollar bills lined up

Photo by olia danilevich from Pexels

On Thursday, Realogy Brokerage Group CEO M. Ryan Gorman shared the company’s stance on the National Association of Realtors’ Participation Rule, saying, “There’s no reason why an offer of compensation needs to be a mandatory requirement for a home to be listed in the MLS.” Mostly, real estate agents disagreed.

3. Adam Contos set to depart RE/MAX, Stephen Joyce named interim CEO

RE/MAX board member Stephen Joyce will take over as interim CEO as RE/MAX searches for a permanent replacement. Nick Bailey and Ward Morrison will take on larger roles.

4. Gary Keller named the most powerful person in real estate

Other industry leaders who landed top spots on the prestigious Swanepoel Power 200 ranking include eXp’s Glenn Sanford, Realogy’s Ryan Schneider and Compass’ Robert Reffkin.

5. M. Ryan Gorman: Of course Realogy believes in buyer’s agents

After agents responded to Realogy’s stance on mandatory commission sharing, Realogy Brokerage Group President and CEO M. Ryan Gorman sets the record straight. “It’s important to me to get this right,” he writes.

