If your business is to be all that you want it to be this year, generating listings will be a big part of your growth. Implement one or many of these tried-and-true strategies — and you will have your best year ever.

On Thursday, Realogy Brokerage Group CEO M. Ryan Gorman shared the company’s stance on the National Association of Realtors’ Participation Rule, saying, “There’s no reason why an offer of compensation needs to be a mandatory requirement for a home to be listed in the MLS.” Mostly, real estate agents disagreed.

RE/MAX board member Stephen Joyce will take over as interim CEO as RE/MAX searches for a permanent replacement. Nick Bailey and Ward Morrison will take on larger roles.

Other industry leaders who landed top spots on the prestigious Swanepoel Power 200 ranking include eXp’s Glenn Sanford, Realogy’s Ryan Schneider and Compass’ Robert Reffkin.

After agents responded to Realogy’s stance on mandatory commission sharing, Realogy Brokerage Group President and CEO M. Ryan Gorman sets the record straight. “It’s important to me to get this right,” he writes.