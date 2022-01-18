Consulting firm T3 Sixty, which just days ago unveiled its much-anticipated list of most influential real estate figures, announced Tuesday that it has hired former Zillow and eXp Realty executive Mitch Robinson.

Robinson will serve as an associate partner at T3 Sixty, according to a statement, and will lead a new to-be-announced business unit at the company. He first began his career in the 1980s as a marketing executive for TV stations in Illinois, before then moving on to work as a manager at travel website Expedia between 2000 and 2003. Beginning in 2011, Robinson spent more than four and a half years at Zillow, ending his time there as a vice president. He later went on to serve as a senior vice president at eXp Realty, and then chief marketing officer at parent company eXp World Holdings.

In Tuesday’s statement, Robinson said he is “excited to be part of” T3 Sixty and that the company’s “commitment to balanced and quality content and meaningful analysis is what drew me to the team.”

In addition to his time at Zillow, eXp and Expedia, Robinson has also done stints at fintech startup Tomo and healthcare marketplace RealSelf. The statement adds that Robinson has also “founded and led multiple real estate agent advisory groups and is a frequent industry speaker and emcee.”

T3 Sixty offers a variety of real estate-focused consulting and research services. Stefan Swanepoel founded the firm in 1998 and remains at the helm as chairman and CEO. Today, the company is best-known for rankings such as the Swanepoel Power 200, which gauges the influence of real estate’s most powerful figures. The most recent list debuted earlier this month and awarded the top spot to Keller Williams’ Gary Keller.

In recent years, T3 Sixty has been expanding its offerings, for example by acquiring an event planning firm and adding an executive recruitment agency, according to Tuesday’s statement. Beginning in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the company also offered free business consultations to brokers grappling with the crisis.

