Real estate analytics and consulting firm T3 Sixty is offering real estate brokers looking for a bit of advice during the industry-wide slowdown accompanying the spread of COVID-19 a free 30-minute business consultation.

Beginning today, for the next 60 days, T3 Sixty will make one of its senior management consultants available to brokers for a confidential call at no charge. The experts will be able to provide guidance, proprietary research, best practices, staffing recommendations, financial recommendations and business plans.

“We acknowledge the fear, stress and uncertainty many brokers and agents are feeling as their business and lives face deep disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic,” said T3 Sixty CEO Stefan Swanepoel. “Ask T3 is another way of the T3 team giving back to the industry and supporting our colleagues with the perspective and insight that we use to help our clients face adversity, grow and thrive.”

The program is run by Kelly White, senior vice president of T3 Sixty’s talent division. White will host the 30-minute calls — which will be conducted over Zoom — and serve as the point of contact, connecting brokers with one of T3 Sixty’s 10 real estate brokerage industry consultants, who specialize in areas of leadership, technology, mergers and acquisitions, Realtor associations and multiple listing services.

