Of the median eight homes buyers saw in 2021, they toured three of them virtually, according to a new analysis released Wednesday by the National Association of Realtors.

Homebuyers who purchased a home last year viewed a median of eight homes before buying — the lowest number since the National Association of Realtors started tracking the metric in 1987, according to the trade group.

In a blog post, NAR Vice President of Demographics and Behavioral Insights Jessica Lautz laid the record at the feet of low inventory and increased use of technology.

Dr. Jessica Lautz

“At the height, buyers viewed 12 homes before purchasing in 2009 and 2011 as inventory was plentiful, following the Great Recession,” Lautz wrote. “During the housing boom years, 2004 to 2006, homes were moving at a rapid pace, but typically nine homes were viewed.

“Limited housing inventory has likely played a key role here. If there are few homes for sale in a price bracket, there are few homes to see. From the November 2021 existing-home sales data, there are just 1.1 million units for sale, a 13.3 percent decline from a year ago.”

In addition, of the eight homes buyers saw, they viewed three of them only online through virtual tours, virtual video tours, or virtual open houses.

“Homebuyers today have the ability to view homes online and quickly weed out what they want to see versus what can be discarded,” Lautz wrote.

Today, 95 percent of buyers use the internet to search for homes, up from 80 percent in 2006, and 51 percent first spot their home online, up from 24 percent in 2006, according to NAR.

Lautz also suggested that technology and bidding wars over scarce inventory have led to a shorter purchase timeframe for buyers. Listings typically attracted 3.8 offers in November, the trade group said.

“Buyers searched for just eight weeks before deciding on the home to purchase,” Lautz wrote. “From 2009 to 2013 buyers took their time and looked at homes over 12 weeks. As homes were moving at a slower pace, they could decide over a longer timeframe and perhaps view a home several times before putting in a contract. Buyers today do not have that luxury and need to make fast decisions on which home to place on offer on, as there is likely another buyer ready to pounce right behind them.”

Still, Lautz pointed out that the inventory shortage has affected buyers’ perceptions of the market.

“For some buyers who put down multiple contracts and repeatedly lost bidding wars, [viewing eight homes] may seem like very few, however for others who found limited housing inventory in their area, it may seem like a wide selection,” she wrote.

Email Andrea V. Brambila.

Like me on Facebook | Follow me on Twitter

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Keep up-to-date on tools and tactics to impress your clients and outshine your competition with the 2022 virtual bundle.Register Now×
Agent Appreciation Sale: Inman Select for only $85.CLAIM OFFER×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription