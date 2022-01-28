The move comes as Boise and other parts of Idaho have transformed into hot spots in the wake of the pandemic for individuals seeking an escape to more affordable, spacious metro areas with access to the outdoors.

Global luxury brokerage Engel & Völkers has expanded into Boise, Idaho, the company announced on Thursday.

Kristen Sweet and Charles Sweet will lead the new shop in the roles of designated broker and association broker, respectively. The duo opened their own top-producing brokerage, Sweet Homes Real Estate, in 2019 in Boise, catering to luxury, farm and ranch, investment, single-family and multi-family, and land and development clients.

Operating now as Engel & Völkers Boise, the company will service the entire Treasure Valley — including Boise, Eagle, Meridian, Kuna, Star, Nampa, Middleton, Caldwell and Mountain Home — with agents licensed in both Idaho and Oregon.

The move comes as Boise and other parts of Idaho have transformed into hot spots in the wake of the pandemic (and even earlier) for individuals seeking an escape to more affordable, spacious metro areas with access to the outdoors.

“Our expansion into Boise is a strategic response to consumer trends and migration patterns,” Anthony Hitt, president and CEO of Engel & Völkers Americas, said in a statement. “From 2010 to 2020, Idaho was ranked the second fastest growing state in the nation, and the median price of a home in the Treasure Valley specifically has increased 31 percent over the past year. Real estate here is both an attractive and stable investment for our clients, and the time was right to establish our presence here. Kristen and Charles bring a wealth of localized knowledge and experience, and I am confident that our newest shop will flourish under their leadership.”

The new office will be located in the heart of downtown Boise in close proximity to shops, restaurants and nightlife options. Idaho is known for its low crime rates, good schools and access to a wealth of natural amenities, a press statement from Engel & Völkers noted, and the region offers a number of different home styles from modern new builds to Craftsmans, Colonials, Mid-Centuries and more.

“Engel & Völkers will change real estate in the Treasure Valley,” Kristen Sweet said in a statement. “With its global network, yachting division, and luxury marketing materials like GG Magazine, homes that are listed here can be marketed throughout the world. Equally important, the brand shares our personal values in an unwavering dedication to customer service and client experience, efficiency, innovation and leadership. Engel & Völkers stood out above all others and their clean, boutique-style approach to luxury real estate is everything we are seeking as we look to elevate our business to the next level.”

“The Treasure Valley is our home and we pride ourselves in cultivating community through real estate,” Charles Sweet added. “With our new Engel & Völker shop, we look forward to inviting neighbors and residents to view it as a gathering place, whether to stop in and say hello, or to host small local events like wine tastings, painting classes or other impromptu gatherings. All are welcome, and we look forward to how this new space will further build relationships in our community.”

