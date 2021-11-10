The brokerage’s license partner of Engel & Völkers Charlotte, Yuriy Vaynshteyn, will help lead the new office, alongside Nikita Zhitov and Vincenzo Verdino, founders of CityPlat Commercial Real Estate, a Raleigh-area firm.

International luxury brokerage Engel & Völkers is bolstering its presence in the Southeast by opening up a new shop in Raleigh, North Carolina, the company announced on Wednesday.

Yuriy Vaynshteyn | Credit: Engel & Völkers

The brokerage’s license partner of Engel & Völkers Charlotte, Yuriy Vaynshteyn, will help lead the new office, alongside Nikita Zhitov and Vincenzo Verdino, founders of CityPlat Commercial Real Estate, a Raleigh-area firm the duo opened in 2019.

Vaynshteyn will serve as the new office’s license partner, while Zhitov will be the shop’s managing broker. Meanwhile, Verdino’s experience in new construction and development will lead the charge in helping the team service clients in those areas.

“Raleigh is poised for explosive growth over the next ten years thanks to the continued migration of residents from the West Coast and Northeast, as well as international residents coming from India, China, Mexico and Russia,” Anthony Hitt, president and CEO of Engel & Völkers Americas, said in a statement.

“Yuriy, Nikita and Vincenzo all bring a wealth of experience and knowledge specific to the Raleigh market as well as a deep understanding of global real estate and connections throughout the world. As a global luxury real estate brand, this partnership was a natural fit as we expand our presence in North Carolina and across the United States.”

Anthony Hitt

Anthony Hitt | Credit: Engel & Völkers

As a trending tech hub, Raleigh has indeed seen surging buyer demand recently, with new listings in the metro down 15.8 percent year over year in October, according to realtor.com.

The Research Triangle Park, where Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill meet (and, subsequently, North Carolina State University, Duke University and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill meet), is now home to over 300 companies, including Amazon, Google, IBM and Apple, the Engel & Völkers press release noted. As such, the region appears to be ripe for housing demand for years to come.

Nikita Zhitov | Credit: CityPlat

“The luxury market in Raleigh has been underserved until this point,” Vaynshteyn said in a statement. “As more progressive residents from bigger cities flock to our community for its quality and cost of living, diverse and inclusive culture, and opportunities to push the boundaries of science and technology, Engel & Völkers offers a clean, sophisticated and worldly approach to real estate not previously present in the local market.”

Vincenzo Verdino | Credit: CityPlat

According to realtor.com data, over one-third of buyers looking to relocate to Raleigh are from major metro areas like New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

“Bringing Engel & Völkers to Raleigh is direct evidence of the city transitioning from a small town to one of the fastest growing and most desirable places to live in the country,” Zhitov said in a statement.

The new office will have over 75 real estate agents to start and will service Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill.

Email Lillian Dickerson

luxury
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
What does the latest Zillow news mean for you? Find out at Connect Now, virtually.LEARN MORE×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription