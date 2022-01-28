ONE Sotheby’s International Realty announced its acquisition of First Coast Sotheby’s International Realty on Thursday.

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty announced its entrance into the Jacksonville, Florida market on Thursday, with the acquisition of First Coast Sotheby’s International Realty.

First Coast is known as one of the leading luxury brokerages in northeastern Florida, with a sales volume of over $770 million in 2021 according to a news release.

“As one of the fastest growing markets in Florida, Jacksonville is a region we have been targeting as a key component of our expansion strategy,” said Daniel de la Vega, president of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. “First Coast Sotheby’s International Realty brings an incredibly talented group of agents to grow with us as the leading luxury brokerage along the entire East Coast of Florida. Backed by our industry-leading resources, I am confident they will continue to outperform in the Northeast Florida market.”

First Coast was founded in 2010 by husband-and-wife team Jeffrey and Jane Chefan, who will remain on with the company under its new ownership. In 2018, the agency expanded with the team additions of brokers Lou Izzo, Brian Moorman, Joe Cutajar and Dan Collins. Prior to its acquisition, the brokerage had 93 agents and five offices in Palm Coast, St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra Beach, Jacksonville and Amelia Island.

“We are thrilled to join forces with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty under the leadership of Mayi and Daniel,” said Jeffrey Chefan. “Their company culture aligns with everything we have strived for — to deliver an exceptional client experience through our expertise, extraordinary marketing tools, innovative technology — and above all, authenticity.”

The transaction marks ONE Sotheby’s International Realty’s eighth recent acquisition, as it continues to expand up and down Florida’s east coast, where it has served the luxury market since its founding in 2008.

“This alliance is a definitive moment for luxury real estate in Northeast Florida,” said Lou Izzo, owner and managing broker at First Coast. There is now a clear sales and marketing leader with worldwide reach and unmatched value for our clients and agents. We look forward to achieving great things together.”

Email Ben Verde

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Thousands of real estate pros joined us virtually for Connect Now and you can access the replays with a 2022 bundle.Access Now×
Agent Appreciation Sale: Inman Select for only $85.CLAIM OFFER×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription