ONE Sotheby’s International Realty announced its entrance into the Jacksonville, Florida market on Thursday, with the acquisition of First Coast Sotheby’s International Realty.

First Coast is known as one of the leading luxury brokerages in northeastern Florida, with a sales volume of over $770 million in 2021 according to a news release.

“As one of the fastest growing markets in Florida, Jacksonville is a region we have been targeting as a key component of our expansion strategy,” said Daniel de la Vega, president of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. “First Coast Sotheby’s International Realty brings an incredibly talented group of agents to grow with us as the leading luxury brokerage along the entire East Coast of Florida. Backed by our industry-leading resources, I am confident they will continue to outperform in the Northeast Florida market.”

First Coast was founded in 2010 by husband-and-wife team Jeffrey and Jane Chefan, who will remain on with the company under its new ownership. In 2018, the agency expanded with the team additions of brokers Lou Izzo, Brian Moorman, Joe Cutajar and Dan Collins. Prior to its acquisition, the brokerage had 93 agents and five offices in Palm Coast, St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra Beach, Jacksonville and Amelia Island.

“We are thrilled to join forces with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty under the leadership of Mayi and Daniel,” said Jeffrey Chefan. “Their company culture aligns with everything we have strived for — to deliver an exceptional client experience through our expertise, extraordinary marketing tools, innovative technology — and above all, authenticity.”

The transaction marks ONE Sotheby’s International Realty’s eighth recent acquisition, as it continues to expand up and down Florida’s east coast, where it has served the luxury market since its founding in 2008.

“This alliance is a definitive moment for luxury real estate in Northeast Florida,” said Lou Izzo, owner and managing broker at First Coast. “There is now a clear sales and marketing leader with worldwide reach and unmatched value for our clients and agents. We look forward to achieving great things together.”

