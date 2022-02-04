Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.

Inman reached out to more than 200 of the country’s top agents by transaction sides and sales volume and asked one simple question: What’s your advice for agents launching careers in 2022?

Economists told Inman that today’s rising home prices and a persistent seller’s market differ from the 2007 housing bubble in a few key ways.

A week ago, Brad Inman called his Realtor with good news: With only a DocuSign signature standing in the way of an imminent sale, he was abruptly taking his LA home off the market.

A legal saga that began more than six years ago may have finally ended after a judge in Seattle concluded that Zillow must pay photography company VHT Studios for copyright infringement.

How can you create professional-level video on a budget? Video doesn’t have to be complicated. Jimmy Burgess breaks down the top video content creation tools you’ll need to take your business viral in 2022.