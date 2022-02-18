Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.
1. Zillow’s ‘audacious’ plan? Double Premier Agent business by 2025
After shuttering Zillow Offers, the company is going back to its agent lead gen roots, according to Mike DelPrete. It’s looking for an additional $1.5 billion to be paid by real estate agents.
2. Compass once again sees revenue, losses grow in Q4 earnings
Compass’ revenue jumped 31 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 73 percent for the entire year, though expenses related to the company’s public debut pushed up losses.
3. Online brokerage Homie lays off nearly a third of its employees
A company spokesperson confirmed that 119 of Homie’s 414 employees were laid off on Friday due to a “changing real estate market.”
4. RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos speaks out on why he decided to leave
At Inman Connect Now on Thursday, RE/MAX Holdings CEO Adam Contos dished on his decision to leave the franchisor and explained how kindness is key to good leadership.
5. On a positive note: How to flip a negative review
A negative review isn’t the end of the world. Simply put, deal with it. Jay Thompson explains how to make the best of a bad review.
