Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.

After shuttering Zillow Offers, the company is going back to its agent lead gen roots, according to Mike DelPrete. It’s looking for an additional $1.5 billion to be paid by real estate agents.

Compass’ revenue jumped 31 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 73 percent for the entire year, though expenses related to the company’s public debut pushed up losses.

A company spokesperson confirmed that 119 of Homie’s 414 employees were laid off on Friday due to a “changing real estate market.”

At Inman Connect Now on Thursday, RE/MAX Holdings CEO Adam Contos dished on his decision to leave the franchisor and explained how kindness is key to good leadership.

A negative review isn’t the end of the world. Simply put, deal with it. Jay Thompson explains how to make the best of a bad review.