Michael Afshari brought in $72 million in sales volume, closed more than 100 transactions in 2021 and was also ranked the No. 10 agent overall in Houston.

Michael Afshari, the no. 1 Side, Inc. agent in the Houston market and no. 10 overall agent in the city, according to BrokerMetrics data, has jumped ship to Compass as of Wednesday, the brokerage told Inman exclusively.

Michael Afshari | Credit: Compass

“I strongly believe that having your fingers on the pulse within different markets is imperative to the success of any real estate professional,” Afshari said in a statement. “My instinct says now is the right time to make this transition to Compass — I’m most excited about the collaboration and camaraderie among Houston’s top-tier real estate professionals.”

Afshari brought in $72 million in sales volume and closed over 100 transactions in 2021. He specializes in new developments and luxury real estate in Houston, and describes his business philosophy as “relationship-driven.” For the last three years, he’s made Houston Business Journal’s list of top 25 residential real estate agents.

Seita Jongebloed | Credit: LinkedIn

While at Side, Afshari was affiliated with Happen Houston, the no. 1 large team in Houston and no. 4 large team in the state of Texas by sales volume in 2021, according to RealTrends rankings. Prior to Side, Afshari was a sales associate with John Daugherty Realtors. He is joining Compass as a solo agent and will not be joining a team, as of now.

“In less than 10 years [in the industry], Michael Afshari has built a legacy as one of the top residential real estate agents in Houston,” Seita Jongebloed, managing director for Compass in Houston, said in a statement. “It’s even more impressive that he’s adapted to specialize in multiple areas and price points, especially new construction.”

Afshari is a lifelong resident of Houston and grew up in the neighborhood of Tanglewood. He’s serviced clients that range from builders to investors and more, and is eager to capitalize on Compass’ tools, like its interactive online home search tool, Collections, to serve clients better, a press release noted.

Compass | luxury
