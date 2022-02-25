A newly constructed 14,000-square-foot estate located in Woodside, California, about 10 miles outside of Palo Alto, has hit the market with a listing price of $110 million — and if it sells for that much, or anything close to that amount, the sale could obliterate previous home price records for the area, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

The current record for priciest home sold in Silicon Valley rests with a property located in the San Francisco neighborhood of Pacific Heights, which sold for a mere $43.5 million in 2021. The Bay Area’s median home sale price is currently $1.3 million, according to Realtor.com.

The grandiose estate in the Italian villa style, dubbed “the crown jewel of Silicon Valley” in the listing description, includes three acres of land, a 65-foot pool with a spa, an outdoor entertainment zone with a kitchen and fire pit, a separate office and conference center, a building equipped for a gym and/or hair salon and a two-bedroom guest house.

The grounds also include a vineyard with over 40 olive trees, a robust rose garden and a private hiking trail.

Within, high-end features like retractable glass walls, Italian marbles, French oak floors, crystal chandeliers, cathedral-beamed ceilings, custom steel-and-glass cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances elevate the home’s interior.

The striking primary suite encompasses a barrel-vaulted foyer with leather and glass display cabinets that hide a refrigerator and laundry facilities. The suite also includes a two-sided fireplace that’s shared with the suite’s bathroom, which also contains heated limestone floors and a marble bath. In fact, every bedroom in the home includes its own walk-in closet and en-suite marble bath.

In addition, the home is completely equipped with automated smart home systems. It also features a Dolby Atmos audio system-equipped film screening room, a golf simulator room and a 6,000-bottle wine room.

Scott Dancer of Compass is listing the property.

