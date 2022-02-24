The Jen Caskey Group, made up of agents formerly with Caskey & Caskey and Associates at eXp Realty, and the Summer Perry Group, recently affiliated with Surterre Properties, are both moving to Compass.

Two woman-led top teams in Southern California are moving their affiliation to Compass, the brokerage recently announced.

Jen Caskey, formerly of Caskey & Caskey and Associates at eXp Realty in Manhattan Beach, is launching the Jen Caskey Group at Compass with six of her former team members. Meanwhile, the Newport Beach-based Summer Perry Group, led by Summer Perry, will move from Surterre Properties to Compass.

Caskey & Caskey Associates netted over $400 million in sales volume in 2021 and was ranked the 11th top large team by sales volume in the U.S. by RealTrends. The newly formed seven-person Jen Caskey Group most recently closed a $30 million off-market property in Hermosa Beach in early February.

Jen Caskey | Credit: Compass

“Partnering with Compass will allow our team to deliver a modern real estate experience by combining 30 years of local luxury market knowledge, savvy negotiation, in-house marketing and technology expertise while providing hands-on guidance from start to finish for our buyers and sellers,” Caskey said in a statement.

Caskey is a native of Manhattan Beach, a graduate of the University of Southern California and has been recognized as a leading Realtor in the area over the course of her three-decade career.

The six-person Summer Perry Group’s market coverage spans across all of Coastal Orange County with headquarters in Newport Beach. Perry founded the team in 2013 while at Surterre Properties, an Orange County-based luxury firm. In 2021, the team netted $86 million in sales volume.

Summer Perry | Credit: Compass

“Our decision to join Compass was made easy by the incredible support that they offer their agents,” Perry said in a statement.

“Our ultimate real estate goal is to consistently make our clients’ lives better by providing superior service and guidance through perhaps the most important purchase or sale of their lives. By making the important behind-the-scenes work become less time consuming and more intuitive, Compass allows us to better service our clients in all aspects of the real estate transaction.”

Prior to becoming a real estate broker in 2011, Perry worked in the homebuilding and design fields with companies like homebuilder K. Hovnanian Homes and interior design company Ebanista. Also a Southern California native, Perry grew up in Hermosa Beach, attended the University of California, Irvine, and currently resides in Balboa Peninsula.

