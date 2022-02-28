A technology company for the rental management industry has raised $36.5 million in a Series B round, it announced recently.

Funnel Leasing offers a customer relationship management solution (CRM) for property managers and deems itself a “renter-centric” leasing platform.

The funding will augment its expansion into larger enterprise and midsize customer markets and was led by RET Ventures, a venture capital firm specifically targeting rent-tech, technology innovators that serve the multifamily and single-family rental industries.

Funding will additionally support software development to better the “end-to-end renter journey” by rolling out tenant onboarding and resident portals.

Joining RET in the financing round were institutional multifamily operators Camden Property Trust and Morgan Properties. Wilshire Lane Capital, Trinity Ventures and Camber Creek contributed as well.

Funnel’s software provides users with a suite of features for renter outreach and communications at multiple stages of the renting lifecycle, offering rental agents sophisticated marketing automation tools typically found within the residential sales category of proptech.

Feature decisions within Funnel are often directed at reducing task redundancy for agents and management, a burden common to the industry because so many apartments, tenants and leasing needs are the same.

The software is collaborative and centers its offerings on renters as opposed to individual properties. This approach is intended to better connect leasing teams to people instead of buildings.

In a statement, Funnel Leasing said its technology gives property teams the chance “to improve and workstream operations across their portfolio by centralizing operations, optimizing marketing budgets and operational costs by staffing intelligently.”

Amplify, a virtual leasing agent; Engage, a renter-first CRM; Convert, a web-based leasing workflow; and Signal, a property marketing syndication module, make up Funnel’s primary product list.

A unique component of Convert is its fintech integration that offers instant income and asset verification, eliminating leasing teams’ need to handle and individually authenticate pay stubs and income statements, such as W2s and W9s.

Funnel was founded in 2010 as an apartment marketing software, expanding in recent years to broaden its scope to tenant outreach and relationship management. It is now used by 17 of the National Multifamily Housing Council’s (NMHC) Top 50, the company said.

“We are honored to now be the full-portfolio CRM for five of the 20 largest apartment owners in America,” Tyler Christiansen, CEO of Funnel, said in a statement. “This financing gives us the ability to allow other forward-thinking companies to move leasing from property level to the portfolio level.”

Like other companies in the rental industry, Tampa, Florida-based Funnel has been on the favorable end of significant growth in the category, doubling its staff from 40 to 80 and recording year-over-year growth of 115 percent.

Rent continues to climb nationwide as housing grows out-of-reach for more Americans.

Email Craig Rowe

rentals | technology
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
ICNY ticket prices go up this Thursday. Don't miss the #1 real estate event on the East Coast!REGISTER×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription