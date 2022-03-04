Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.

1. 7 faux pas that can cause a pause

Sometimes, it’s the things you do before the deal that cause it to fall apart. Christy Murdock shares the bad behaviors that savvy agents take pains to avoid.

2. 7 real estate lessons for growth by John Maxwell

Top lenders

Time spent reading one of John Maxwell’s books or watching one of his speeches on YouTube is time well spent, according to Jimmy Burgess. Maxwell’s insights are actionable and his wisdom is timeless.

3. The grueling fitness craze hitting luxury real estate agents hard: 54D

The high-intensity, nine-week fitness training, nutrition and recovery program found new audiences in the pandemic, and luxury agents say it gives them the kind of discipline needed to succeed in real estate.

4. 22 soft skills real estate agents need to survive

Soft skills, those that aren’t easy to master or quantify, are what make an agent invaluable in the workplace and to clients. Learn from the pros how to master these must-have skills that will set you apart from the competition, ensure you’re building lasting client relationships and make teamwork dream work.

5. After 49 years, RE/MAX is ready to ‘renovate,’ brokerage CEO says

RE/MAX held its annual R4 conference in Las Vegas this week. Here’s what the Denver-based franchiser has in store for its tech, teams and leadership.

