“Soft skills are non-technical skills that relate to how you work. They include how you interact with colleagues, how you solve problems, and how you manage your work,” according to The Balance.

Soft skills are those that make a person a good candidate for a given workplace, real estate in this case, as opposed to hard skills, which are more like spreadsheets, search engine optimization, email marketing — things that are easy to learn in a classroom.

Empathy, integrity, transparency, coaching, and flexibility are not so easily taught or learned, but they are the themes that come up over and over again when you ask real estate professionals about the makings of an exceptional leader. And leadership in itself is a soft skill.

Soft skills are as almost as important as hard skills. In fact, they often define success more than expertise does,” according to Georgetown University’s School of Continuing Studies, which lists communication, active listening, social cues, negotiation, patience and tactfulness as the most crucial soft skills to have in real estate.

But really, if you aggregate lists of soft skills that apply to real estate, there are hundreds. We’ve compiled a list of the most-used soft skills in real estate and paired them with advice from the pros — Inman contributors — on how to master it, even if the skill doesn’t come naturally to you. They can take a lifetime to master, if ever.

1. Organization

2. Communication

3. Listening

4. Persuasion/negotiation

5. Presentation

7. Empathy

8. Design

9. Growth mindset

10. Time management

11. Resourcefulness

12. Leadership

13. Conflict management

14. Delegation

15. Confidence

16. Emotional intelligence

17. Teamwork

18. Business ethics

19. Motivation

20. Resilience

21. Persistence

22. Self-awareness

What did we miss? There are som many soft skills in real estate. Tell us what you think is critical, what we missed, or what you’re struggling with in the comments section below, and we’ll add to this post with all the resources we can.

Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
