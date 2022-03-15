Total Expert’s new Customer Intelligence tool can detect when borrowers are ready to buy a home or refinance a mortgage, and trigger automated sales and marketing campaigns.

Total Expert has developed new capabilities it says mortgage lenders can use to monitor customers in order to detect when they’re ready to buy a home or refinance a mortgage, allowing them to automate personalized sales and marketing campaigns.

Minneapolis-based Total Expert calls the new tool, Customer Intelligence, “the first fintech platform to bring customer insights directly into automated sales and marketing workflows.”

Customer Intelligence alerts lenders when a borrower lists their home on a multiple listing service, or if a competitor has pulled their credit for a mortgage. It can also generate “equity alerts” when borrowers achieve a targeted combined loan-to-value ratio, or “rate alerts” if a borrower might benefit from current rates.

When alerts are triggered, lenders can enroll consumers in “pre-built journeys” — email, text and scripted phone marketing campaigns.

Joe Welu

“Customer Intelligence is a game-changer because it combines key customer insights with industry-leading intelligent automation,” said Total Expert founder and CEO Joe Welu, in a statement. “The various customer insights trigger customizable workflows, allowing lenders to take action by enabling the field with messaging and campaigns based on the individual customer’s unique financial situation at that moment in time.”

As interest rates rise, fewer homeowners can refinance their existing mortgage at a lower rate. So lenders are repositioning to serve homebuyers, and existing homeowners who want to cash out some of their home’s equity to finance home improvement projects or pay down high-interest debt.

“Through intelligent automation, loan officers and advisors can now receive recommended actions and pre-built workflows based on key customer insights, allowing them to easily engage and advise borrowers on the best loan product for their financial situation, such as using home equity to pay off higher interest rate debt or to pay for a college education,” the company said.

Total Expert says it provides customer relationship management and data-driven customer engagement solutions for more than 175 financial institutions, including banks, lenders, and credit unions. The company’s Total Experience Platform is designed to unify data, marketing, sales, and compliance.

Founded in 2012, Total Expert raised $52 million in 2019 and has announced a number of integrations and new products since then, including RatePlug, a marketing platform that connects mortgage loan officers and real estate agents.

RatePlug says it’s capable of displaying loan originator offers on more than 115 million MLS property listings. The company’s website lists 63 MLSs that integrate with RatePlug, including Northern California’s largest MLS, MetroList.

Get Inman’s Extra Credit Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly roundup of all the biggest news in the world of mortgages and closings delivered every Wednesday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Matt Carter

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
How are top agents preparing for what's next? Tune in live Thursday + watch the replays.GET ACCESS×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription