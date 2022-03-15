Total Expert’s new Customer Intelligence tool can detect when borrowers are ready to buy a home or refinance a mortgage, and trigger automated sales and marketing campaigns.

Total Expert has developed new capabilities it says mortgage lenders can use to monitor customers in order to detect when they’re ready to buy a home or refinance a mortgage, allowing them to automate personalized sales and marketing campaigns.

Minneapolis-based Total Expert calls the new tool, Customer Intelligence, “the first fintech platform to bring customer insights directly into automated sales and marketing workflows.”

Customer Intelligence alerts lenders when a borrower lists their home on a multiple listing service, or if a competitor has pulled their credit for a mortgage. It can also generate “equity alerts” when borrowers achieve a targeted combined loan-to-value ratio, or “rate alerts” if a borrower might benefit from current rates.

When alerts are triggered, lenders can enroll consumers in “pre-built journeys” — email, text and scripted phone marketing campaigns.

“Customer Intelligence is a game-changer because it combines key customer insights with industry-leading intelligent automation,” said Total Expert founder and CEO Joe Welu, in a statement. “The various customer insights trigger customizable workflows, allowing lenders to take action by enabling the field with messaging and campaigns based on the individual customer’s unique financial situation at that moment in time.”

As interest rates rise, fewer homeowners can refinance their existing mortgage at a lower rate. So lenders are repositioning to serve homebuyers, and existing homeowners who want to cash out some of their home’s equity to finance home improvement projects or pay down high-interest debt.

“Through intelligent automation, loan officers and advisors can now receive recommended actions and pre-built workflows based on key customer insights, allowing them to easily engage and advise borrowers on the best loan product for their financial situation, such as using home equity to pay off higher interest rate debt or to pay for a college education,” the company said.

Total Expert says it provides customer relationship management and data-driven customer engagement solutions for more than 175 financial institutions, including banks, lenders, and credit unions. The company’s Total Experience Platform is designed to unify data, marketing, sales, and compliance.

Founded in 2012, Total Expert raised $52 million in 2019 and has announced a number of integrations and new products since then, including RatePlug, a marketing platform that connects mortgage loan officers and real estate agents.

RatePlug says it’s capable of displaying loan originator offers on more than 115 million MLS property listings. The company’s website lists 63 MLSs that integrate with RatePlug, including Northern California’s largest MLS, MetroList.

