Kulkarni begins Monday as Bright’s new chief marketing officer. He joins the 100,000-subscriber multiple listing service after 11 years at Realtor.com, where he led its brand and creative team.

As Bright MLS dials up its efforts in the tech space, the mega multiple listing service is staffing up with industry veterans Amit Kulkarni and Melissa King.

Kulkarni begins Monday as Bright’s new chief marketing officer, where he will lead the company’s marketing and brand strategies. He joins Bright after nearly 11 years at Realtor.com, where he led the site’s brand and creative team.

Amit Kulkarni

In a statement, Bright noted that Kulkarni had built Realtor.com’s in-house marketing agency and helped grow the Realtor.com audience from 12 million monthly unique users to more than 100 million monthly unique users today.

Bright, which boasts more than 100,000 subscribers and is the second-largest MLS in the nation, inked a deal with California Regional MLS (CRMLS) last month to work together to develop and launch technology products for their more than 200,000 subscribers combined nationwide.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amit during this remarkable time on the company’s journey,” said Brian Donnellan, Bright’s president and CEO, in a statement.

Brian Donnellan

“His vision and in-depth understanding of the enterprise real estate marketing landscape will be invaluable as we continue to lead the transformation of multiple listing service technology for the digital age.”

Bright is “well-positioned” to help lead the real estate industry into a “technology-fueled future,” Kulkarni said in a statement, noting that the diversity on Bright’s leadership team and board was “so refreshing” and that the company’s staff is “passionate about doing the right thing for this industry.”

Melissa King

Asked whether Kulkarni’s appointment indicated any plans to make direct investments in tech companies, Bright spokesperson Christy Reap told Inman, “It’s an incredibly dynamic time in real estate” and that “Bright is investing in the people and technology partnerships required during this time of disruptive technology.”

In that vein, earlier this month Bright announced it had hired Melissa King, a 10-year veteran of Stellar MLS in Florida, as its vice president of strategic alliances and partnerships.

“This [hire] marks another big step in our investment to develop the deep industry partnerships required during this time of disruptive technology that has provided new business model opportunities in residential real estate,” Donnellan said.

Email Andrea V. Brambila.

Like me on Facebook | Follow me on Twitter

MLS | Realtor.com
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
How are top agents preparing for what's next? Tune in live Thursday + watch the replays.GET ACCESS×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription