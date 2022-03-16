Yvonne Heimann, business efficiency consultant and mindset coach at AskYvi, is a force to be reckoned with. At Inman Connect Now, she shares some of her best secrets to catapult your business to the next level implementing proven systems, processes and automation.

Real estate is a career that requires an entrepreneurial mindset. Yvonne developed her entrepreneurial spirit early in life and learned quickly that her time was valuable. She developed several systems to help her spend her time in a way that allowed her to prioritize her time for what’s most important. Tomorrow she shows you how to leverage your time using her SOAR framework.

Watch the clip above as Yvonne dives into how agents can leverage their time in their business using her proven “bulletproof” processes. Then, register for Connect Now to hear the rest, plus so much more. When you sign up, you’ll gain access to all of the replays, too.

Connect Now events are your path to being the smartest person in the room. Impress your clients, outshine your competition and be that person who knows everyone. Sign up for the 2022 virtual event bundle to unlock access to fresh Connect Now content every month. You’ll be able to engage live with experts, listen in to discussions while you’re on the go, and binge-watch the replays.

Just listen to what other real estate pros have said about Connect Now…

“These events are fantastic! It’s even more in-depth and I don’t have to take time away from my business or family to attend.” –Elisa Bruno-Midili, Cafe Realty

“Just what I needed to boost innovation and inspiration during an otherwise uncertain environment. Looking up to see opportunity. Thanks!” –Marie Fellenstein Hale, Corcoran Pacific Properties

“Being able to talk about what’s going on in the market is the key to serving our industry successfully. Inman is providing the content to do that!” –Melissa Lindt, KW Peninsula Estates

Learn where real estate is trending. Inman is making it easy – listen live or on-demand. You’ll have access to all the replays and future content so you can learn on the go.

Plus, when you register for the 2022 virtual series, you’ll also get a virtual ticket to Inman Connect New York.

If you’re serious about building a scalable real estate business, tune into Connect Now and learn from the pros.

Join thousands of real estate pros who are already getting insider information from industry experts.

Want to receive breaking Inman Events news directly to your inbox? Get on the list.