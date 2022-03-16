Yvonne Heimann, business efficiency consultant and mindset coach at AskYvi, is a force to be reckoned with. At Inman Connect Now, she shares some of her best secrets to catapult your business to the next level implementing proven systems, processes and automation.

Real estate is a career that requires an entrepreneurial mindset. Yvonne developed her entrepreneurial spirit early in life and learned quickly that her time was valuable. She developed several systems to help her spend her time in a way that allowed her to prioritize her time for what’s most important. Tomorrow she shows you how to leverage your time using her SOAR framework.

Watch the clip above as Yvonne dives into how agents can leverage their time in their business using her proven “bulletproof” processes. Then, register for Connect Now to hear the rest, plus so much more. When you sign up, you’ll gain access to all of the replays, too.

